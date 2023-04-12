Self-Sabotaging Tendency: Dr Chandni Tugnait Explains The Impact It Can Have On Mental Health

Understanding the emotional roots of self-sabotage can be the first step towards overcoming this issue, says Dr Chandni Tugnait.

Self-sabotaging behaviors are actions that people carry out, knowingly or unknowingly, obstructing their progress towards personal or professional success. These actions can manifest in various ways, such as procrastination, self-criticism, or unhealthy habits. Understanding the emotional causes and the consequence of self-sabotage is crucial to addressing the issue and working towards a more fulfilling life.

What Are The Emotional Causes of Self-Sabotaging Behaviors?

Understanding the emotional roots of self-sabotage can be the first step towards overcoming this issue. These behaviors often arise from deep-seated emotions such as fear, low self-worth, or inadequacy. Sometimes, the self-sabotaging individual may have trouble accepting success or happiness due to past traumas or conditioning. As a result, they may subconsciously commit acts that will ultimately prevent them from reaching their goals or achieving overall well-being.

Consequences That Self-Sabotaging Behaviors Can Have

Dr Chandni Tugnait, an MD in Alternative Medicines and Psychotherapist spoke to The Health Site on this subject and said that self-sabotage can severely affect multiple aspects of an individual's life, including mental health. Here are more of her inputs on this tendency.

Delayed or Missed Opportunities: When people constantly procrastinate or avoid challenges, they miss out on opportunities to grow and thrive, leading to feelings of regret and disappointment in the long run.

Impaired Self-esteem: Harsh self-criticism and negative self-talk can contribute to low self-esteem, making it difficult for a person to trust their abilities.

Strained Relationships: Self-sabotaging behaviors can negatively impact personal and professional relationships, leading to feelings of isolation and loneliness.

Anxiety and Depression: The cycle of self-sabotage can contribute to or worsen anxiety and depression, as the individual may feel trapped in a pattern of disappointment and failure.

Can People Overcome This Behavior?

Dr Tugnait says that it is possible to overcome self-sabotage and here are some ways to do so:

Awareness and Reflection: Becoming cognizant of one's self-sabotaging behaviors is essential for growth. Reflect on past actions to identify patterns or tendencies, and consciously try to break these patterns moving forward.

Cultivate Self-Compassion: Recognize that everyone makes mistakes and that it is crucial to be kind to oneself. This can help in overcoming negative self-talk and boosting self-esteem.

Seek Professional Help: If self-sabotaging behaviors are persistent and detrimental to your overall mental health, consider seeking the help of a mental health professional or a therapist to explore the emotional causes and develop coping strategies.

Set Realistic Goals: Strive to set attainable goals and break them down into manageable steps. This will make it less daunting and help minimize the likelihood of self-sabotage.

In conclusion, self-sabotaging behaviors can have significant repercussions on an individual's mental health, leading to missed opportunities, impaired self-esteem, strained relationships, and increased levels of anxiety and depression. Lastly, Dr Tugnait mentions that by raising self-awareness, cultivating self-compassion, seeking professional assistance, and setting realistic goals, individuals can work towards overcoming self-sabotage and achieving a more fulfilling and successful life.