Osteoarthritis (OA) is one of the most common chronic (long-lasting) joint condition. OA is caused owing to joint damage. The most commonly affected areas are knees, fingertips, hips and spine. Now, according to a new study published in the in ACS Applied Materials and Interfaces, a nanoclay-based platform for sustained and prolonged delivery of protein therapeutics has the potential to impact treating osteoarthritis. This can surely be a good option in the near future. Here, we also tell you about natural hacks to help you manage your OA.

You can opt for a hot or cold compress

A hot and cold compress can help you deal with the pain. Do you know that heat is helpful for joint stiffness, and cold compresses are best for joint pain? Yes, you have heard us here! Compresses can help reduce muscle pain or spasms surrounding your joint.

You can opt for Epsom salt bath

Soaking yourself in an Epsom salt bath can help you get relief from the pain. The magnesium present in Epsom salt can help lower your inflammation. Thus, try to add some Epsom salt to your bath water.

You should stay physically active

Even though, you will find it difficult to exercise with those painful joints. But, staying active can help you reduce pain in the long run, and also strengthen your muscles to prevent further joint damage. Various studies suggest that exercise is the most effective nondrug treatment for reducing pain and improving movement in osteoarthritis. You can do yoga, swimming and walking. But, make sure that you consult your doctor before taking up any exercise programme. Furthermore, you can also start with shorter periods of exercise and later add time as you get stronger. You should avoid doing any strenuous activity which tends to pressurize your joints.

You should maintain a healthy weight

Being overweight can put that pressure on your joints. Weight loss can go a long way in alleviating joint pain and also OA prevention. So, see to it that you don’t pile up those excess kilos.

You can opt for the anti-inflammatory diet

According to a study published in the journal Annals of the Rheumatic Diseases, omega-3 fatty acids appear to play a role in reducing inflammation and improving wound and joint healing, which can also slow the progression of osteoarthritis. Also, eating vegetables, whole grains, fish, and healthy fats, can be beneficial. Opt for broccoli, citrus fruits, garlic which contains diallyl disulphide and can help you deal with cartilage damage, green tea which is antioxidant in nature and low-fat dairy products rich in calcium and vitamin D that may promote joint and bone health. Furthermore, you should also avoid alcohol, salt, saturated and trans fat, white bread and processed foods.

You can opt for a massage

According to a study published in the Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine, opting for a massage can help relieve arthritis pain and stiffness along with helping you in increasing your mobility. It can also stimulate blood flow and make a stressed area become more warm and relaxed. So, be careful while opting for it. Be sure to see only massage therapists who have experience treating people with osteoarthritis. You can speak to your doctor about it.