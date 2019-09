The McLean Hospital in Boston, recently honoured Selena Gomez and named her the advocate of mental health awareness. She has always been outspoken about her anxiety issues, and even decided to join a facility to seek treatment for it. During the presentation, she opened up about her condition and stated that when she received the diagnosis from the doctor about her condition, she was terrified. She said she had been suffering from it for years before she got a definite diagnosis. During her speech, she stressed about creating awareness and how it can save the life of thousands of more Selenas.

Awarness is important

Anxiety is a part of life and almost everyone has been anxious at some point of time. But anxiety disorder refers to the condition where the anxiety does not go away and becomes chronic with time. This can make your life miserable. According to a survey conducted by the Our World in Data, around 284 million people, worldwide, were treated for anxiety disorder in 2017. This proves that anxiety is a major epidemic that is affecting the world every second of the day. Anxious thoughts are common, and this is nothing to be worried about. The main point of creating awareness about this condition is to make sure that anxious thoughts don’t develop into an anxiety disorder. You should know which thought you need to be focused on and which thoughts you need to remove from your mind. Constant focus on anxious thoughts increases the risk of developing chronic anxiety.

Ways of calming anxious thoughts

If you can control your thoughts, no mental disorder will be able to affect you. Start by segregating your thoughts. This will help you to remove the problematic thoughts from your mind. You must take control of your mind. Only then will you be able to control your life. Here are some ways of retaining control over your thoughts.

Drink less caffeine

The caffeine found in coffee and tea can increase your adrenaline levels and make you anxious. Avoid them. It is always best to stop having these beverages gradually. Otherwise the symptoms of caffeine withdrawal may make you more anxious and put you on the edge of some very serious mental disorders. Instead, shift to caffeine-free substitutes.

Do regular exercise

The benefits of exercise on anxiety are twofold. First, it reduces the amount of stress hormones in the body and, second, it keeps you distracted from your ruminative thoughts. If you are already on a medication for anxiety, add exercise to your routine. The impact of the medication will increase.

Listen to music

According to a recent study published in the Elsevier journal, music can reduce your stress levels and boost your immune system. Enjoying your favourite music will distract you from your problems and give you relief, even if it is for a short period of time.