Secure Your Clothes, Secure Your Home From Viruses Like Coronavirus With These Tips

Secure Your Clothes, Secure Your Home From Viruses Like Coronavirus With These Tips

Did you know that the COVID-19 virus can stay up to three days on your clothes after exposure? Here are some expert tips to secure your clothes.

The world came to a sudden halt in 2020. Suddenly, everywhere you looked, news of a new deadly virus was doing rounds. Coronavirus, a deadly virus that causes Covid-19, was spreading so quickly that the entire world went into a complete lockdown. People became aware of their surroundings and started becoming more careful of not getting dirt on or around them. The scope and fear of uncleanness increased, and the sale of sanitisers and cleaners shot through the roof. But in the process of making their hands and homes clean, people underestimated another major source, which is equally responsible for making you very sick - clothes.

As the pandemic is slowly coming under control, people are again stepping out of their homes. But with outdoor activities comes sweat, and it becomes a major reason for becoming a habitable ground for micro-organisms on clothes like undergarments, socks, handkerchiefs, etc. In a country where a section of the society already has a weak immunity due to pre-existing diseases like high or low blood pressure, diabetes, cancer and other concerns, clothes equally play a very important role in the protection of immunocompromised people.

How Do One's Clothes Become Hazardous?

Not all situations and places are risk-free. If you encounter surface's that may have been exposed to Covid-19 or another airborne virus, then there may be a greater chance of your clothes harbouring the virus. For a health sector worker, the risk of your clothing being exposed to viral particles increase significantly. Research conducted by scientists at De Montfort University Leicester (DMU) concluded Covid-19 virus can survive on fabric for up to three days after exposure.

TRENDING NOW

How To Protect Your Clothes From Viruses?

In India, people use traditional methods like naphthalene balls to protect their clothes from insects and bad odour. With the increasing risk of airborne viruses, this method is old and outdated.

According to John Sensakovic, M.D., division director of infectious disease at JFK Medical Center, "If you're concerned that your clothing may have been exposed to Covid-19, the best way to get rid of the virus is to wash any exposed clothing on heated cycles." In India, only 13 percent of households have a washing machine, out of which only 0.01% use hot water for washing clothes. Some common mistake people often do in India is to use antiseptic liquid for treating the clothes which only give temporary benefit and in some cases damage the fabric.

Nanotechnology play's a major role in elevating the clothes industry. Nanoscience offers long-lasting benefits which can upgrade clothes as a healthy tool. Today there is an increasing demand for clothes with antimicrobial and antiviral technology. Children and senior citizens are the most vulnerable to germs and bacteria as their immunity is not that strong as compared to adults. Clothes infused with this advanced technology will help the children to develop their immunity and protect them from exterior viruses and bacteria's. These types of clothes will lower the risk of contamination and keep people safe.

You may like to read

Healthy Fabric To A Healthy Home - The Butterfly Effect!

How does having good and healthy clothes lead to a healthy home? The butterfly effect of having a correlation between a healthy fabric and a healthy home has science to be given credit. When clothes are infused using this advanced protective technology, it will upgrade the fabric materials and converts these normal clothes into antimicrobial, antiviral, anti-odour, antifungal, or temperature adaptive. Furthermore, these clothes also protect and act as mosquito repellent and even as an immunity booster.

When we start incorporating this advanced technology in our daily regime clothes will not only protect people from getting sick and but also keep them healthy. Coming to the question of having healthy homes, technically advanced clothes don't just mean wearable clothes, but also bed sheets, curtains, towels, handkerchiefs, seat covers etc. When people use such kinds of clothes, they will not only improve their health quotient and but also have strong external immunity. Their homes will become a healthy and wellness nest for the family with super protection over bacteria's, germs, or viruses.

Conclusion

Advance protective clothes are becoming the need for today and our secured future With the current need for a healthy lifestyle, clothes are the new safety shield. With qualities like being mosquito repellent, fire-resistant, immunity booster, temperature control and air purification and many more, the quality of lifestyle will improve and become better.

(The article is contributed by Gaurav Kumar, Co-Founder Faibr-x)

RECOMMENDED STORIES