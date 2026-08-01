Secondhand smoke may be raising lung cancer risk in non-smokers: Expert warns of hidden danger at home

Passive smoking can silently damage lung health. Know how secondhand smoke increases lung cancer risk in non-smokers and practical ways to reduce everyday exposure.

Secondhand smoke (Image AI Generated)

Lung cancer has long been viewed primarily as a consequence of active cigarette or bidi smoking. However, a troubling shift in the Indian medical landscape reveals an increasing number of non-smokers entering oncology clinics with advanced pulmonary malignancies. A primary yet often overlooked culprit behind this surge is secondhand smoke, also called environmental tobacco smoke or passive smoking, which appears to be one major reason for this occurrence.

In India, where multi-generational families and crowded public spaces are prevalent, exposure to dangerous smoke poses an enormous public health hazard that needs urgent attention. If second hand smoke exposure takes place before age of 25 years the risk of lung cancer is higher compared to exposure later in life.

What is secondhand smoke?

According to Dr. Manish Sahni (Surgical Oncologist), Kailash Hospital, Noida & Delhi, "Secondhand smoke is basically made up of two parts: the first is mainstream smoke that a smoker exhales, and the second is side-stream smoke, which comes straight from the burning end of a cigarette, a pipe, or even a bidi. The latter component tends to carry more intense levels of toxic carcinogens, because it keeps burning at lower temps, and there's no real filtration in the process."

How secondhand smoke damages the lungs?

"Eventually, these harmful chemical particles begin to degrade cellular DNA, which leads to mutations in vital genes that regulate cellular processes. Repair mechanisms in the cell become unable to recover from such damage, which leads to the uncontrolled reproduction of defective cells and subsequent development of cancerous tumors," the doctor added.

Assessing the true scale of impact in India

The sheer mass of unwanted involuntary contact inside Indian households kind of draws this stark picture. Data from the Global Adult Tobacco Survey (GATS-2) India shows that more than 52% of adults are exposed to secondhand smoke at home, and close to 30% run into it in public areas. This nonstop, long lasting contact in practice boosts the starting or baseline cancer risk quite a bit.

According to clinical studies documented by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, non-smokers who end up breathing household secondhand smoke experience a 20% to 30% higher risk of developing lung cancer compared with people who stay in smoke-free surroundings. And in real hospital and clinic contexts across India, almost 53% of women with lung cancer say they have no history of active tobacco use. That pattern points straight toward involuntary at-home exposure plus environmental pollutants, as the main drivers behind it.

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How to reduce the risk of passive smoking?

To reduce these risks, certain boundaries need to be set and upheld firmly. There needs to be the creation of smoke-free environments, implementation of laws against smoking in public places and commercial workplaces, and regular health checkups for people living with smokers.

Secondhand smoke does not pose just an insignificant annoyance but a deadly environmental poison that could cause damage to the lungs and alter lives. The solution to this invisible threat involves making use of strong public policy enforcement and active personal awareness. Removing oneself from the risk of passive exposure to tobacco in houses and common areas is one of the most practical steps in combating India's lung cancer epidemic.

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