India is currently experiencing a huge surge in the number of daily coronavirus cases. According to the reports, the single-day rise in new coronavirus infections inched closer to 3 lakh, pushing India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,56,16,130, while the death toll increased to 1,82,553 with a record 2,023 daily fatalities. Also Read - COVID-19 Second Wave: Experts Suggest Strict Lockdown In India To Break Coronavirus Chain

Increase In Active COVID-19 Numbers In The Country

A total of 2,95,041 fresh infections were registered in a span of 24 hours, while the active cases crossed the 21-lakh mark, the data updated at 8 am showed. Registering a steady increase for the 42nd in a row, the active cases have increased to 21,57,538, comprising 13.82 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 85.01 per cent. Also Read - 4th COVID-19 Wave In Delhi: Infection Spreading Faster Than Previous One, Can Cause High-Grade Fever

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,32,76,039, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.17 per cent, the data stated. Also Read - Why Are India’s COVID-19 Cases Flaring Up So Sharply - Experts Explain

State-Wise COVID-19 Tally In India

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 1.50 crore on April 19. According to the ICMR, 27,10,53,392 samples have been tested up to April 20 with 16,39,357 samples being tested on Tuesday.

The 2,023 new fatalities include 519 from Maharashtra, 277 from Delhi, 191 from Chhattisgarh, 162 from Uttar Pradesh, 149 from Karnataka, 121 from Gujarat,77 from Madhya Pradesh, 64 from Rajasthan, 60 from Punjab, 51 from Bihar, 48 from Tamil Nadu, 46 from West Bengal, 45 from Jharkhand and 35 each from Haryana and Andhra Pradesh.

70% Reported COVID-19 Deaths Occurred Due To Comorbidities

A total of 1,82,553 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 61,343 from Maharashtra, 13,646 from Karnataka,13,205 from Tamil Nadu, 12,638 from Delhi, 10,652 from West Bengal, 10,159 from Uttar Pradesh, 8,045 from Punjab, and 7,472 from Andhra Pradesh. The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

“Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,” the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Lockdown Is The Last Resort: PM Narendra Modi

Amid a staggering surge in COVID-19 cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said a lockdown should be the “last resort” to deal with the raging pandemic and asked states to convince migrant workers to stay put at their places of work with a guarantee for their lives and livelihood.

In an address to the nation, he also called upon all stakeholders, including the pharmaceutical industry, to deal collectively with the immediate challenge of the shortage of oxygen cylinders.

What Is Government Doing Right Now?

Outlining a number of measures taken by his government, including ramping up of the production and supply of oxygen and medicine for allowing vaccination for everyone above 18 years of age from the next month, Modi said he also empathizes with the pain of those having lost their family members.

What Should You Do Be Doing Right Now?

As India is still under the grip of novel coronavirus and has hit another record high of daily cases, it goes without saying that this is the time when every individual should take proper precautions to break the coronavirus chain. Wear a mask, maintain social distancing, stay home and keep your hands and environment sanitized. Monitor all your symptoms and never forget to follow the safety protocols.