Seatbelt: The passive saviour during a car crash

Sitting inappropriately in the car seat can also strain your muscles and cause stiffness in one’s back. Therefore, taking continuous breaks to stand and stretch one’s back is essential.

During a crash, when every part of your car turns against your body, a seatbelt is the only loyal friend by your side

On September 4, Cyrus Mistry died in a car crash near Mumbai. According to sources, he was not wearing a seatbelt when the car hit a road divider, killing the two passengers in the backseat. This accident has sent chills across the country. It has come across as a reality check for those among us who still slack in wearing a seatbelt. In a crash, every part of your car can turn against your body. A seatbelt, on the other hand, is the only friend you have by your side. Wearing a seat belt is important and so is knowing and understanding how it works. And, above all, it is definitely important to be aware of what can happen to your body if you don't wear one even if you are sitting in the rear seat.

Seat belts for rear seats: Why is it important to wear one?

In the event of a car crash, the passenger in the rear seat not wearing the seatbelt is thrown forward, hitting the passenger sitting in the front. However, if the person has a seat belt on, they may remain secure under such circumstances.

How a seatbelt works

Seatbelts are of two types a lap belt that goes over the waist and a shoulder belt that goes diagonally over the passenger's chest and shoulder. These have speed sensors and are designed to absorb the impact of sudden change in the velocity of the vehicle. These belts prevent the passenger from moving towards the windshield or steering wheel of a vehicle if a car forcefully stops. It is designed to keep the body upright and prevent forward movement of a person.

Can airbags replace seatbelt?

If the seatbelt protects your torso and shoulders, airbags protect your chest, face and head. But the two are not a replacement for each other. Air bags are supplementary in nature and can only deliver protection when they are used along with a seatbelt.

Risks of not wearing a seat belt

A seatbelt is the only passive safety device active all the time. Between the crash detection and activation of seatbelts, there is a gap of 15 milliseconds which is more than enough to allow you to smash your head against the dashboard if you are not wearing a seatbelt. Let us take a look at what can happen to your body if you are not wearing a seatbelt-

Injuries to head, chest, abdomen, neck and spine

Internal bleeding or hemorrhage

Muscle and skeletal injury

Fractures and broken ribs

Pneumothorax or collapsed lungs

Whiplash

Traumatic head injury

Death