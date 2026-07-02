Seasonal immunity tips: Simple ways to stay healthy year-round

Support your immune system through every season with practical lifestyle habits, balanced nutrition, quality sleep, regular exercise, hydration and stress management for better overall health.

Immunity tips.

Changes in seasons can make it easier for common colds, flu, allergies and other respiratory infections to spread. Many people say it's just a change in the weather when it comes to seasonal change, but when it comes to your immune system, it's most important to shield your body from harmful viruses and bacteria.

Experts say while there is no single food or supplement that will give you an instant immunity boost, there are healthy lifestyle habits that can help optimize your immunity all year long. Research has always shown that nutrition, physical activity, quality sleep, stress management and good hygiene all enhance the body's natural defense system.

Have a well-balanced diet with a high level of nutrients

Your immune system requires a variety of vitamins and minerals essential to function normally. The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics reports that a colourful diet that includes fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, nuts, seeds and healthy fats provides important vitamins A, C, D, E, zinc, selenium and iron all of which are helpful to maintain immune health. Some of the best foods recommended to promote a healthy gut include fermented foods such as curd and yoghurt for the functioning of the immune system.

Get good quality sleep

Getting a sufficient amount of sleep is one of the easiest and most effective ways to support immunity. Experts suggest that during sleep the body creates molecules that fight infections and repair damaged tissues. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) most adults should get 7 hours of sleep per night because sleeping less consistently will make it harder for the body to ward off infections.

Immunity Booster. (Image: Pexels)

Stay physically active

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends adults be active at least 150 minutes per week of moderate intensity physical activity accompanied by muscle strengthening activity for at least 2 or more days per week. Staying active can boost blood flow, decrease inflammation and aid immune cells to move around the body more efficiently.

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Remember to stay hydrated all year round

It is important to remember that hydration is part of the equation particularly in cooler weather when individuals don't drink enough water. One of the reasons to stay hydrated is that fluids can keep the mucous membranes in the nose and throat moist and healthy which serves as the first line of defense against germs. To meet hydration goals you can drink water, soup, coconut water and fresh fruits that have a high water content.

Cope with stress and maintain proper hygiene

Chronic stress can also cause a dysfunction of normal immune responses, which can also increase levels of stress hormones. Some of the best ways to minimize stress include practicing yoga, meditation, deep breathing and spending time outdoors. Also some of the best ways to avoid seasonal infections include maintiaing proper hygiene by washing your hands regularly with soap, covering your coughs and sneezes, avoiding contact with sick people and getting recommended vaccinations up to date.

Building a healthy immune system is a habit that doesn't happen overnight. A good diet, regular exercise, adequate rest, hydration, stress management and proper hygiene habits can help you stay healthy all year round. Individuals with a medical condition or who get infected often should talk to a health care provider for tailored recommendations.

Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Please get medical advice for individual guidance at all times.