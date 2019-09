All 11 south east Asian member countries of WHO resolved to eliminate measles and rubella or German measles by 2023 at the 72nd Session of WHO Regional Committee for South-East Asia in New Delhi. They adopted a resolution, ‘Strategic Plan for Measles and Rubella Elimination 2020-2024’, that lays down the road map and focus areas to achieve the elimination targets in the region. This resolution will add momentum to the already existing commitment that these countries have shown towards this end.

In fact, the eradication of both these infectious diseases have been a priority since 2014. This was also the year when ‘Measles Elimination and Rubella/CRS Control by 2020’ was declared as one of the eight Flagship Priority programmes for the south east Asian region and a regional strategic plan was implemented across all member states. All the attending member countries pledged to mobilise political, societal and financial support to ensure the success of this resolution.

ELEVEN COUNTIES GO ALL OUT TO FIGHT MEASLES AND RUBELLA

Till date, Bhutan, Korea, Maldives, Sri Lanka and Timor-Leste have successfully eliminated measles. At the same time, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Timor-Leste have controlled the spread of rubella. According to this resolution, the member countries will focus on immunisation and highly-sensitive laboratory supported case-based surveillance system that will help in better planning and response if there are any outbreaks of these diseases.

According to WHO, eradication of measles will prevent 500,000 deaths in a year in the region and eliminating rubella will avert about 55,000 cases of rubella and promote health and well-being of pregnant woman and infants. Measles and rubella are both highly infectious childhood killer diseases.

MASS VACCINATIONS HAVE BENEFITED MILLIONS OF CHILDREN

Malnourished children and those with reduced immunity are at more risk from measles. It can cause complications like blindness, encephalitis, severe diarrhoea, ear infection and pneumonia. Rubella or congenital rubella syndrome (CRS) may cause irreversible birth defects.

Considering this fact, all the 11 countries took up the eradication challenge on a war footing and, thanks to this, between 2014-2017, the region saw a decline of 23 per cent in mortality rates caused by measles. And, almost 366 million children have benefitted from mass vaccination campaigns since January 2017. All children from the 11 member countries are eligible for 2 doses of measles containing vaccine (MCV) and ten member countries have access to rubella-containing vaccine.

MEASLES AND RUBELLA ARE HIGHLY CONTAGIOUS VIRAL DISEASES

Measles and rubella are both highly contagious viral diseases. Both the illnesses share some common characteristics. But the viruses responsible are not the same. Also, rubella is a milder infection though it can cause birth defects in pregnant women. Measles is more severe and can cause serious complications. Let us take a look at these two similar yet different diseases.

Rubella

The symptoms of rubella are so mild that it may go unnoticed at times. These are mild fever, headache, runny nose, red eyes, red rashes and pain in the joints and it usually disappears by the 3rd day of infection. A person with rubella is contagious for one to two weeks before the onset of rashes till about one or two weeks after the rash disappears.

The infection may spread when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Direct contact with an infected person’s respiratory secretions, like mucus, may give you the infection. A pregnant woman can give this disease to her unborn child. But the good news is that, if you get infected once, you develop permanent immunity to it.

Though rubella is a mild infection, it comes with its own share of complications. Women may experience arthritis in the fingers, wrists and knees for about a month. In rare cases, a patient may get an ear infection or encephalitis. It is also dangerous for unborn babies and 80 per cent of infants born to mothers who had rubella during the first 12 weeks of pregnancy develop congenital rubella syndrome. This leads to growth retardation, cataracts, hearing loss, congenital heart defects and intellectual disabilities.

Measles

Measles is endemic in nature. It may be continually present in a community and many people may develop a resistance to it. But if the virus surfaces in an area where people have never been exposed, it can lead to a serious outbreak.

Symptoms are mild to high fever, watery eyes, sensitivity to light, body ache, sneezing, red rashes and a dry hacking cough, which usually disappear within 7 to 10 days.

Complications can be severe at times and it is particularly dangerous for people with a weak immune system, very young children and the elderly. Common complications are diarrhoea, vomiting, eye and respiratory tract infections, difficulty breathing, ear infections that may lead to permanent hearing loss and seizures. Some serious complications include miscarriages, bacterial pneumonia, liver complications, encephalitis and a low platelet count. In very severe cases, it can cause vision loss, heart diseases, convulsions, motor abnormalities, cognitive issues and even death.

PREVENTION IS THE ONLY WAY OUT

There is no treatment for these two diseases and doctors will treat only the symptoms. The only way you can save yourself from the pain of measles and rubella is by getting yourself vaccinated. Consult your doctor and find out about vaccinations. These are perfectly safe but same people may develop a mild fever or rash after getting their shots. Teenagers and women may experience temporary stiffness and joint pain.

Consult your doctor if you are undergoing any treatment for other diseases. He may ask you to wait and get your strength back before you take your vaccine.