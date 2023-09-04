Scrub Typhus Claiming Lives In Shimla: Be Aware Of The Signs And Symptoms

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Scrub Typhus, a deadly bacterial infection is claiming lives in Indian states. As per recent reports, at least 5 people have died after getting infected by this infection and 700 people have tested positive. This infection has been spreading in parts of Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan. The health authorities have strictly advised people to follow all precautionary measures to prevent further spread.
Scrub Typhus is a bacterial infection that can spread through the bite of a mite. The bacterium which causes it is called Orientia tsutsugamushi. These mites are majorly found in bushes, grass or in the bodies of some animals. The animals which are known to carry this mite are rats, rabbits, mice and squirrels. The highest chances of spreading are through outdoor activities, spending time in gardens or in forest areas. Therefore, people who often engage in activities lie gardening, running, playing a sport of just simply being outdoors are advised to be extra careful. This diseases is especially spreading fast because of monsoon season. Parts of Himachal Pradesh has been experiencing incessant rainfall which may be one of the reasons for its spread.
According to experts, the incubation period of scrub typhus is about 10 days. After 10 days, the symptoms may start appearing. This disease can be fatal if not identified and treated on time because it can lead to organ failure. Organ failure is a very life-threatening complication and very hard to come back from. Early treatment is the answer to this infection. Here are the main symptoms of scrub typhus.
Here are some precautionary measures:
