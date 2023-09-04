Scrub Typhus Claiming Lives In Shimla: Be Aware Of The Signs And Symptoms

Scrub Typhus, a bacterial infection is spreading in some Indian states and has claimed the lives of 5 people in Shimla.

Scrub Typhus, a deadly bacterial infection is claiming lives in Indian states. As per recent reports, at least 5 people have died after getting infected by this infection and 700 people have tested positive. This infection has been spreading in parts of Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan. The health authorities have strictly advised people to follow all precautionary measures to prevent further spread.

Scrub Typhus is a bacterial infection that can spread through the bite of a mite. The bacterium which causes it is called Orientia tsutsugamushi. These mites are majorly found in bushes, grass or in the bodies of some animals. The animals which are known to carry this mite are rats, rabbits, mice and squirrels. The highest chances of spreading are through outdoor activities, spending time in gardens or in forest areas. Therefore, people who often engage in activities lie gardening, running, playing a sport of just simply being outdoors are advised to be extra careful. This diseases is especially spreading fast because of monsoon season. Parts of Himachal Pradesh has been experiencing incessant rainfall which may be one of the reasons for its spread.

Major Signs And Symptoms

According to experts, the incubation period of scrub typhus is about 10 days. After 10 days, the symptoms may start appearing. This disease can be fatal if not identified and treated on time because it can lead to organ failure. Organ failure is a very life-threatening complication and very hard to come back from. Early treatment is the answer to this infection. Here are the main symptoms of scrub typhus.

You may get fever

You may get chills

Severe headache is a possibility

Dry cough

Body aches

Muscle pain

A dark scab-like wound at the site of the chigger bite

Red spots or rashes on the body

Enlarged lymph node

Red eyes

Coma

Gastrointestinal symptoms

Confusion

Liver and spleen enlargement

Meningitis

Precautions You must Take

Here are some precautionary measures:

Be cautious while handling pets.

Be careful when you are handling pets or animals.

Make sure your house is free of rodents.

Keep your house and surrounding areas clean.

Maintain hygiene.

If you are going out, apply mite repellants on exposed skin.

Make sure you are wearing protective clothing.

Keep children safe and away from forest areas.

Do regular cleaning of surroundings including removal of shrubs and low vegetation will keep mite infestation in check.

Parents should make sure children playing in the soil wash their hands and legs with soap and water.

