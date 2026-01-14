Scott Adams Dies of Cancer at 69: What Is Metastatic Prostate Cancer - Signs One Should Never Ignore

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
- Latest
- News
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- Women's Health
- Men's Health
- Sexual Health
- Videos
- Mental Health
Scott Adams Death News: Scott Adams, the creator of the long-running comic strip Dilbert, has died at 68 after a battle with metastatic prostate cancer.
Taking to the social media, Shelly Adams confirmed that he died on Tuesday at his home in Pleasanton, California, where he had been receiving hospice care.
Back in May 2025, Adams informed his fans and followers that he had been diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer and said he was likely to have only a few months to live. Dilbert, known for satirizing the absurdities of corporate life, was one of the most popular comic strips in the United States, especially during the 1990s.
Adams' demise at 68 due to prostate cancer, has once again highlighted the need for more awareness and understanding of the initial signs that the body may develop when the cancer starts. Why is it important to track the signals early? Cancer is one of the deadliest diseases in the world that can get out of control and lead to death of the patient if not managed on time. The disease becomes far more dangerous once cancer spreads beyond the prostate gland. Here's what metastatic prostate cancer is, why it's so serious, and the symptoms no one should ignore.
Prostate cancer is a condition where is cells start growing uncontrollably in the prostate - leading to the formation of tumour. Malignant tumour is what leads to cancer onset. When detected early, many prostate cancers grow slowly and respond well to treatment. However, in some cases, cancer cells travel beyond the prostate to other parts of the body through the bloodstream or lymphatic system. This advanced stage is called metastatic prostate cancer.
Here are the top warning signs of prostate cancer that one should never ignore:
Adams' demise at 68 after battling metastatic prostate cancer for a year highlights the urgent need to understand who exactly is at high risk of dying from this deadly disease.
Some factors increase the likelihood of aggressive prostate cancer:
Men with risk factors should discuss screening with their healthcare provider.
Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest health news and developments from around the world.
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You for Subscribing
Thanks for Updating Your Information