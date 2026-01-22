Scoliosis Is Not Just Bad Posture: Doctor Explains Types, Risks And Treatment Options

Scoliosis isn't just bad posture. A doctor explains its types, symptoms, risks, causes and modern treatment options to help manage spine curvature early.

Spinal deformities are grave, continuous, and non-sitting conditions that may happen to persons of any age, in fact, they can be seen with infants, young ones, and people through all age spans to the oldest ones. However, if the spine bending is at birth, it is then known as congenital scoliosis, a spinal bone with a defect in either development or segmentation.

Moreover, if the child is growing up to be a teenager or a young adult, then that form of scoliosis is known as idiopathic suggesting that no bone distortion of the spine is present but rather it is starting to curve gradually hence creating a curved shape. In fact, when the aged experience scoliosis, it is most commonly due to degenerative asymmetrical development, meaning that as the bone joints or discs wear down, the spine would bend and thus look crooked at that point. This kind of scoliosis is termed de novo or degenerative scoliosis.

Types of Scoliosis: Congenital, Idiopathic and Degenerative

According to Dr Amrithlal A Mascarenhas, Consultant - Spine Surgery, Manipal Hospital Millers Road, "A lot of people mistakenly identify scoliosis as a problem of bad postures. However, the truth is that scoliosis is actually a multi-faceted, three-dimensional rotational deformity. The ribcage being enveloped by the spine conjoins the rotation which may greatly disturb the function of internal organs. Health wise, besides the aesthetic factor, this rotation through the rib cage can affect the functioning of the lungs and even hinder their progress, thereby leading to respiratory problems since these issues are very rarely caused by poor posture."

Why Scoliosis Is Not Just a Posture Problem?

Spinal deformity that comes along with any sort of deformity should be most emphasised and examined by a spine treatment expert. One of the things that parents must be vigilant about is crookedness in their children's backs, to mention a child who is leaning to one side or having a back that is not evenly formed.

If a young person's spinal deformity is diagnosed at an early age, it usually becomes possible to either surgically or conventionally treat the condition and thus allow the person not to suffer throughout life from the restrictions related to the deformed spine.It is due to the fact that the spine of a child is more pliable and effectively halting and even repairing the curve is possible to a great extent.

Importance of Early Diagnosis and Treatment in Children

There is a variety of modern surgical techniques that can completely recover the deformed spine and this way these young children patients will enjoy a straight spine for their lifetime avoiding long-term scoliosis complications like chronic pain, lung function issues, and musculoskeletal system dysfunction.

