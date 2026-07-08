Scientists say creatine may help fight depression: Here's what new research reveals

New research suggests creatine may support depression treatment alongside standard therapies. Know what scientists found, how it works, and what experts recommend.

Ceratine

Creatine is most famous as a sports drink supplement to boost the strength and performance of the muscles. Scientists are currently studying another advantage, however its contribution to mental health. There are several studies that indicate that creatine can be beneficial in the treatment of depression, particularly when combined with other therapies. The results are promising but the experts' point that larger studies are required before creatine can be used as a depression therapy.

What is creatine?

Creatine is naturally produced in the body from amino acids. It is primarily synthesized in muscles, and it exists in the brain where it supports energy production in cells. Creatine is also found in the diet of certain red meat and fish, and creatine supplements are taken by many athletes for sports enhancement.

According to National Center for Complementary and Integrative Healthreports that creatine monohydrate is one of the best-researched dietary supplements available and is safe for healthy adults when used as recommended.

How could creatine help with depression?

Brain cells might have less energy because there is a correlation between depression and decreased energy production. Creatine replenishes adenosine triphosphate (ATP), which is the primary energy source for brain cells, and can benefit the functioning of the brain cells and mood regulation.

The review published in Cureusrevealed that, in some cases, creatine can improve energy metabolism in the brain, protect nerve cells and enhance antidepressant medication action.

What do recent studies show?

The researchers looked at data from over 22,000 U.S. adults in the study published in Translational Psychiatry and saw that higher dietary creatine intake led to a lower likelihood of developing depression. There was also a greater association among women, and among younger adults. But the research demonstrated a correlation, not proof, that creatine could help stave off depression.

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Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) and antidepressants have been linked to an improvement of depression, and creatine supplementation has shown potential to enhance the ability of this approach in this regard. Findings from these studies are of limited size, and researchers remind us that the studies need to be replicated with larger trials.

Should you start taking creatine?

Not necessarily. Mentally disturbed people are not recommended to use creatine as a substitute for antidepressants or mental treatment.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), depression is a very common mental health disorder, which can been treated and is cured by psychotherapy, medicines, lifestyle changes or all of them together.

Creatine is becoming a strong candidate to enhance brain function and potentially improve depression symptoms especially when combined with ongoing treatment. Although there are promising studies out there, scientists haven't reached a conclusion regarding creatine's use in depression treatment, so more high-quality clinical trials are necessary before it's added to depression treatment routines.

If you continue to feel sad or lack interest, or other symptoms of depression, get treatment from a professional health care provider, NOT supplements.

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