Scientists say chronic constipation may actually be a gut-brain disorder

Chronic constipation may stem from disrupted communication between the gut and brain with new research suggesting it is more than just a digestive disorder.

Gut Health.

Chronic constipation is a common digestive disorder and is often viewed as a trivial problem across the world but now scientists believe that constipation may be far more than just an intestinal issue. According to a study published in the Frontiers in Immunology an open-access journal some types of chronic constipation may be associated with a disturbance of the gut-brain axis which is a system of communication between the digestive system and nervous system.

Chronic constipation affects millions of people

Chronic constipation affects up to 15 per cent of the world's population and can reduce the quality of life. Some of the common symptoms of constipation include hard stools, straining and sensation of incomplete bowel emptying. In certain cases a slow transit constipation (STC) is seen when the stool is moving too slowly in the intestines. This condition is thought to be connected with ENS or the body's second brain which is the Enteric Nervous System that controls a lot of the digestive system's functions without having to do with anything with the brain.

Understanding the gut-brain connection

To explain the mechanism of chronic constipation the researchers suggested a new model called the "Trigger-Gateway-Hub-Effector" framework. The study indicates the process starts with an imbalance of the community of bacteria living in the gut known as gut dysbiosis.

Changes in the gut microbiome and the production of important microbial compounds can be caused by diet, medications, stress and lifestyle habits. Some of these compounds such as short-chain fatty acids made by gut bacteria that feed on the fibre are beneficial to maintaining gut health. Whereas other microbial products may have adverse effects affecting the intestinal lining and causing inflammation.

Additional factors that cause the gut barrier to weaken

The scientists call the intestinal barrier the "gateway" in their model. If this barrier is compromised or "leaky" then toxic materials and bacterial products may spread into adjacent tissues and evoke immune responses. This inflammation can then affect the communication between nerves, immune cells and muscles that line the gut.

Researchers say that over time these disturbances can impair the muscular movements that transport food and faeces along the digestive tract. The "hub" of the model is the environment surrounding the Enteric Nervous System where signals from microbes, immune cells and nerve cells are integrated. Eventually these changes can cause damage to the ENS and the "effector" in the framework which will result in poor bowel movements and continued constipation.

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Could new treatments be on the horizon?

The scientists said there is emerging evidence of the role gut bacteria play in constipation although most of the observations and experiments are currently being done in animals. The results also provide a new range of treatment options where instead of only relying on laxatives as the only treatment scientists plan to use new therapies including probiotics and prebiotics, anti-inflammatory drugs and even faecal microbiota transplantation to restore good bacteria back into the gut.

Researchers also think that drugs designed to safeguard the Enteric Nervous System and spare the cells that control intestinal movement may help alleviate symptoms. Although further research is required the study indicates that chronic constipation may be more than just a bowel disease. Rather it may be a complicated gut-brain disorder in which the microbiome, immune system and nervous system are interacting to regulate digestive function.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Consult a qualified healthcare provider for persistent constipation or digestive concerns.