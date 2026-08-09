Scientists reveal how much exercise may offer greater protection for your heart

More than 600 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity may help reduce cardiovascular risk, says a study. But researchers note that this does not eliminate the need for the current guideline, which recommends 150 minutes of exercise per week.

Scientists reveal how much exercise may offer greater protection for your heart

A study found that 560 610 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity per week was associated with a cardiovascular risk reduction of more than 30%.

Many individuals would be well-acquainted with the recommendation of getting at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise every week. However, according to the findings, those who wish to see a substantially larger decrease in terms of cardiovascular disease may have to engage in significantly more physical activity.

Researchers discovered that engaging in around 560 and 610 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity per week can decrease cardiovascular risk by over 30%.

The current guideline is at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity per week.

However, the results do not suggest that everyone should go beyond the suggested 150 minutes per week. Researchers only observed an association between physical activity and cardiovascular risk. Additionally, the study is not enough to conclude that increasing physical activity can directly reduce cardiovascular disease risk.

What counts as moderate-to-vigorous exercise?

Physical activity of a moderate-to-vigorous intensity has been defined as exercises that raise heart rate and increase the breathing tempo.

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Such types of activities might include brisk walking, running, and biking, among others. The required amount of physical activity might differ depending on the level of a person's fitness.

The researchers found that participants with reduced cardiorespiratory fitness needed approximately 10 percent longer to reduce cardiovascular risks than the fittest individuals.

For instance, a 20% decrease in cardiovascular risk was connected with approximately 370 minutes of moderate to vigorous activity per week among participants with the lowest level of fitness. Meanwhile, those with the highest level of fitness needed about 340 minutes of exercise per week.

Researchers looked at exercise and fitness together

A study was conducted by researchers from the Macao Polytechnic University in China. The data used came from 17,088 participants of the UK Biobank cohort who provided information between 2013 and 2015.

The participants had an average age of 57.

To determine the level of physical activity, the participants were advised to wear a pedometer for seven (7) days. They were also asked to perform a cycling test that measured their cardiorespiratory fitness level using the predicted VO2 max.

VO2 max stands for the ratio of oxygen intake and utilization during physical activity. It indicates the functioning capacity of the cardiovascular system, lungs and muscles during strenuous exercise.

The researchers controlled for such variables as tobacco and alcohol consumption, diet, body mass index, resting heart rate, blood pressure and the respondents' self-perceived health status.

More than 1,200 cardiovascular events were recorded

The patients were followed for an average of 7.8 years.

As a result, the researchers documented a total of 1,233 cardiovascular incidents, of which 874 were cases of atrial fibrillation, 156 myocardial infarction, 111 heart failure, and 92 strokes.

People who achieved the existing recommendation of 150 minutes of physical activity per week had estimated 8 9% lower cardiovascular risk compared with those who engaged in a lower amount of exercise.

Notably, the associations were observed across fitness levels.

The researchers then evaluated the number of minutes of activity associated with more substantial risk reductions. They found that more than 30% lower cardiovascular risk was linked to 560 610 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous activity per week.

Only 12% of participants achieved the required amount of weekly exercise.

Fitness level could influence how much exercise people need

One of the most intriguing results of the study was that the amount of exercise one needs for health is probably not universal.

For instance, it was found that the least fit participants needed 30-50 minutes more of physical activity per week than the fittest compared to the fittest ones to get identical cardiovascular benefits.

The researchers claimed that this could explain why it is tougher for sedentary individuals to adhere to the workout regimen. The experts added that future guidelines should not include one size fits all but instead be more individualized and take into account the level of physical fitness of an individual.

The study does not prove that more exercise prevents heart disease

Although the researchers have found a link, they note in the paper that casual viewers might misinterpret the finding, believing that exercising 560 to 610 minutes weekly would reduce their cardiovascular risk by more than 30%.

The researchers emphasize that an observational study cannot prove a cause-and-effect relationship

The researchers found other limitations in their study. For example, the participants were not necessarily representative of the general population because they had a higher level of health and probably were more physically fit than the general population. Moreover, cardiorespiratory fitness was estimated rather than measured.

In addition, the researchers did not account for inactive time and less intense physical activity.

What does this mean for the average person?

The study doesn't refute the current recommendation of at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise per week.

In fact, it suggests that it may be an important threshold. Beyond that, it may even confer additional cardiovascular benefits.

If you're already active and looking to gain additional benefits, then stepping up your workout game a little can help. But if you aren't exercising regularly, don't feel like you have to suddenly start doing marathons just to get the recommended amount of weekly exercise.

It's important to realize that something is better than nothing, and gradual increases are likely to be more sustainable in the long run, rather than attempting to simply meet the high bar of the recommendation all at once.

The researchers note that future recommendations should ideally differentiate between the minimum amount of exercise needed to gain benefits, and the amount of exercise associated with maximal decreases in risk.

Disclaimer: This article was created using information from the observational study. This article should not be used as advice about how much you should exercise to prevent heart disease or to lower your chances of having a heart attack by a certain percentage. Every person has different needs when it comes to exercise. If you have any medical conditions or you are planning to make a significant change in your planned amount of physical activity, it is recommended that you speak with your doctor or another trained professional.