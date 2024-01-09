Scientists Have A Solution For Fibromyalgia Sufferers: Hypnosis

Photo: Freepik

Using hypnosis, medical practitioners aim to alter how pain is perceived in the body, so as to reduce the symptoms of fibromyalgia.

Fibromyalgia is a chronic condition that can cause pain and tenderness in the body, along with fatigue and difficulty sleeping at night. According to the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases, while scientists do not fully understand what causes it, people who suffer from it have a "heightened sensitivity to pain". There is no cure, but symptoms can be managed and treated. Treatment typically involves a combination of exercise, psychological and behavioural therapy, and medications.

There has been an interest in hypnosis in the recent past, especially for the treatment of fibromyalgia. It involves altering the patient's state of awareness, leading to relaxation and improved concentration. According to a Daily Mail report, it, however, has been unsuccessful in patients who are "not hypnotised effectively". Using hypnosis, medical practitioners aim to alter how pain is perceived in the body, so as to reduce its symptoms.

The report states that scientists have finally found a way to make people easier to hypnotise; they have to pulse "electrical waves through their brain". Recently, researchers at Stanford University in California claimed they "cracked the code" to increase the chances of a patient being hypnotised by doing a study involving 80 fibromyalgia patients. Half of the participants had electrical waves "fired into their prefrontal cortex", which is an area of the brain that processes pain.

TRENDING NOW

Interestingly, it was found that participants who received the electrical stimulation were "significantly easier to hypnotise".

According to the Daily Mail report, participants were divided into two groups for the study. They received two "46-second applications of electrical waves to their brains, with 800 pulses delivered during each session". These were not thought to "hurt or cause discomfort", delivered using a transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) device placed on the head.

The second group of participants, however, went through a "placebo treatment", wherein a device similar to the TMS was placed on their head, but it did not send out any electrical pulses. A hypnosis session was done with each patient before and after they were exposed to the TMS device. Researchers also did a session again one hour after the treatment. The results revealed that participants who received the treatment were "significantly more likely to be hypnotised afterward", but its effect "wore off within an hour".

You may like to read

There, however, was no effect in the placebo treatment group.