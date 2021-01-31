Colorectal cancer affects the colon or the rectum. Depending on where it starts this type of cancer is also called colon cancer or rectal cancer. Colorectal cancer is estimated to be the second most common cause of cancer deaths in the United States. It is also the most common type of cancer in Japan. The good news is Japanese scientists have found a new way to control the progress of the colorectal cancer. According to scientists from Nagoya University colorectal cancer tissues contain two kinds of fibroblasts (a sort of cells found in connective tissue) that promote and restrain cancer.