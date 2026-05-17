Scientists discover new way to prevent gum disease without killing good bacteria, study finds

Scientists have discovered a new way to prevent gum disease without harming healthy mouth bacteria, offering a safer approach for better oral health.

Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : May 17, 2026 8:38 PM IST

Gum disease

Gum disease is among the most frequent dental Health conditions all over the world, and affects millions of people each and every year. There are usually swollen or bleeding gums that occur and if left untreated, can cause tooth loss and other health issues. In a new study, scientists have uncovered a new strategy to prevent gum disease without damaging the bacteria of the healthy mouth.

The study was published in the journal NPJ Biofilms and Microbiomes and is titled, "N-acyl homoserine lactone signaling modulates bacterial community associated with human dental plaque." The study was conducted by researchers from the University of Minnesota Twin Cities.

The finding may revolutionize the dental care industry as current methods of treatment typically involve antibiotics or powerful antibacterials that eradicate beneficial bacteria as well as harmful bacteria in the mouth.

Why gum disease happens?

There are billions of bacteria naturally residing in our mouths. Some bacteria are beneficial, and help keep teeth healthy, while other bacteria can become dangerous if they overgrow. Gum swelling can be caused by bad brushing practices, smoking and changes to the mouth by sugary food or plaque buildup, leading to the presence of harmful bacteria. It's called gum disease or periodontal disease.

Gum disease

Common symptoms include:

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Bleeding gums Bad breath Red or swollen gums Pain while chewing Deteriorating teeth in extreme cases

Dentists will generally suggest a deep cleaning and medicated mouth rinses and antibiotics to treat the condition. But sometimes, antibiotics may disrupt the balance of healthy mouth bacteria.

What scientists discovered?

But the new study targeted a more intelligent approach rather than eliminating all bacteria. They found a method that would allow them to target the bad bacteria associated with gum disease and leave the healthy bacteria in the mouth alone.

The compounds the researchers tested demonstrated that some of the molecules can inhibit harmful bacteria from causing gum inflammation and damage. The method does not kill the bacteria completely but that it makes the bacteria in the sap cause less damage to the gums.

They think this focused approach could help limit the side effects associated with conventional antibiotic treatment.

Why good bacteria matter?

The oral cavity is content with its healthy bacteria and they are essential to good digestion, immunity and overall oral care. They can regulate the growth of undesirable microorganisms and create a normal intraoral milieu.

Recurrent loss of these good bacteria can ultimately cause increased oral health issues, experts say. Accordingly, there is an increasing interest in researching treatments that do not wipe out all the microbes but rather support the balance of microbes in the mouth.

This paper also suggests that provision for healthy bacteria could reduce the risk of diseases that are also growing concerns, such as antibiotic resistance, worldwide.

Disclaimer: This article is intended for general informational and educational purposes only and should not be considered medical or dental advice. Readers experiencing gum problems or oral health concerns should consult a qualified dentist or healthcare professional for proper diagnosis and treatment.