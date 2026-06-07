Scientists discover gut bacteria that may help protect against autism and ADHD, study finds

A new study reveals how certain gut bacteria may influence brain development and lower the risk of early signs linked to autism and ADHD.

Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : June 7, 2026 6:52 AM IST

Gut bacteria (Image AI Generated)

An exciting correlation between gut microbes, brain development and the likelihood of neurodevelopmental disorders like autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and attention-deficit or hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) has been discovered in a new study. They were able to identify some helpful bacteria in the gut that could help decrease the risk that children exhibit early signs of these disorders.

The results are based on research published in the journal Cell Press Blue known as "Epigenome-microbiome interplay in early life associates with infants' neurodevelopmental outcomes," neurodevelopmental outcomes. Scientists from The Chinese University of Hong Kong led the study, which investigated the interaction between a baby's gut microbiome and epigenetic changes that have taken place in the baby at birth.

The team examined the epigenetic signatures of 571 newborns' umbilical blood and linked them with microbiology samples taken from the gut of 969 babies during their first year of life. Children underwent evaluation of neurodevelopmental outcomes at the age of 3.

What did researchers discover?

The study demonstrates that a baby's biological program at birth can affect the development of the infant's gut bacteria. Perhaps more importantly, there were specific epigenetic signatures and gut bacteria that correlated with indicators of ASD and ADHD at 3 years of age.

They found certain bacteria which seemed to be beneficial. In infants, children with epigenetic signatures for autism are likelier to not develop autism if they get the gut bacteria Lachnospira pectinoschiza. In the same way, children who exhibited ADHD related epigenetic patterns were more likely to be undiagnosed with ADHD when they had more of Parabacteroides distasonis bacteria in their gut during the first year of life.

Gut-brain connection

The "gut-brain axis" has been a known fact for years that scientists know. The gut flora produces some compounds which impact immunity, inflammation, metabolism, and even neurotransmitters that regulate mood and behavior.

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This new research indicates that this relationship actually starts much sooner than had been thought. Anyone born with an epigenetic change will have their microbiome develop in that specific way; this could impact future behavioral outcomes due to the effect on developing brain.

Factors that shape a baby's gut microbiome

Other factors that impact gut bacteria in infancy were also discovered in the study:

Mother's birth process (vaginal or cesarean delivery) Breastfeeding Antibiotic exposure Presence of older siblings Length of pregnancy

A new study reveals that these factors influence the baby microbiome's development during infancy. Despite this however, it does add to the knowledge gained about the importance of having a healthy gut in early life for brain health and in terms of further research for neurodevelopmental disorder.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and does not provide medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The study shows an association and not a proven cause-and-effect relationship; parents should consult qualified healthcare professionals.