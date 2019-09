Recently, Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, at the launch of her lecture series on mental health and depression, talked at length about the stigma surrounding this subject. The lecture series was launched on the behalf of her foundation – The Live, love, laugh foundation. Deepika was herself diagnosed with depression way back in 2014 and she opened up about the condition in 2015. That was also the time when she founded The Live, Love, Laugh Foundation. The foundation was built to help other people suffering from clinical depression. According to a survey conducted by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2018, more than 300 million people suffer from depression worldwide. People of all ages and gender were included in the survey.

DECODING DEPRESSION

Sadness is a normal human reaction which emanates from various difficult situations in life. But when this sadness intensifies and lasts for more than a few weeks, even months, then it is called clinical depression. However, this medical condition can be treated. Clinical depression or major depression can make your life and living very difficult in more ways than one. Some of the common symptoms of clinical depression include fatigue, guilt, lack of concentration, restlessness and indecisiveness. Depression can manifest in many forms depending on the persona of person experiencing it. Sleeplessness and lack of interest in things that used to make you feel happy earlier are also potential signs of this mental health condition.

Losing a loved one, stressful relationship or work conditions and other difficult life situations are the most common culprits behind depression. Apart from these psychological factors, there could be several environmental and genetic factors behind clinical depression. Sometimes, depression can be a symptom of certain medical conditions like viral infections or thyroid disorder. According to a study conducted by the National Center for Biotechnology Information, depression causes changes in your brain functions too. The part of the brain that regulates mood (amygdala) works differently when you are depressed. If you are suffering from chronic depression, the shape of the amygdala appears different under a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).

TACKLING DEPRESSION

Like any other disease and condition, the first step towards the successful treatment of depression is acceptance of the fact that you are experiencing it. Denial of depression will only make your condition worse. Watch out for the signs of depression and seek help as early as possible. The line of treatment depends upon the underlying cause. The two most common ways of handling depression are antidepressant medicines and psychotherapy. But recent research has come up with some surprising cures for clinical depression. Here is what some of the new studies will advise you to do so that you can tackle the condition better.

Grab that glass of red wine

According to a new study published in the journal Neuropharmacology, Resveratrol – a plant component found in red wine, can block the production of enzymes (phosphodiesterase 4) that help in the making of stress hormone (corticosterone). As the stress levels are reduced, the risk of depression and anxiety also decreases So, go ahead and drink a glass of wine, if you feel depressed. However, consult your psychiatrist before making this move.

Chase your life goals

A study was published in the Journal of Abnormal Psychology by the American Psychological Association states that perseverance towards a life goal can help you develop a sense of purposefulness. This can decrease the depression level. Clinical depression may lead to suicidal tendencies because it triggers a feeling of meaninglessness. So, if you can create a strong purpose for living, your level of depression ill also go down.

Munch on dark chocolate

A study published in the journal Depression and Anxiety, suggests that eating dark chocolate can affect your mood and decrease the degree of depression. Any type of chocolate contains psychoactive ingredients like phenylethylamine that can regulate a person’s mood. These ingredients give the same feeling as a cannabinoid, in cannabis. However, not only the ingredients, the palatability of the chocolate also determines the mood. This means, a person should enjoy the taste of chocolate to feel good. The study also states that dark chocolates are more effective in bringing down inflammation, one of the factors behind depression. This is because these chocolates are higher in flavonoids and antioxidants.