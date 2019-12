Sciatic nerve pain is characterized by pain that radiates from the lower spine down the back of the legs causing discomfort, pain and tingling along the sciatic nerve and its branches. © Shutterstock

Sciatica is a condition that causes an ache or tingling down the back, hips, thighs and all the way through the legs. This pain is usually the result of a compression or inflammation of the sciatic nerve. This is the longest nerve in the body. If you look around, you will notice that many people around you seem to be complaining of this kind of pain. One major reason for this may be long sitting hours. Most people with desk jobs tend to sit continuously in one position without moving. This may affect or even damage the sciatic nerve and cause sciatica pain. A sedentary lifestyle and long hours before the television also contributes to this problem.

What you need to do is move around, get up at regular intervals, do some stretches or at least get an ergonomic chair. But first, let us see what sciatica is all about.

Causes and Symptoms of Sciatica

Sciatica is caused by a compressed sciatic nerve; this compression can occur due to the herniation of the lumbar disc and other conditions like:

Irritation of the nerve from adjacent bones

Tumours

Internal bleeding

Infections

Degenerative arthritis

Piriformis syndrome

Spondylolisthesis

Pregnancy

Sciatic nerve pain is characterized by pain that radiates from the lower spine down the back of the legs causing discomfort, pain and tingling along the sciatic nerve and its branches.

Diagnosis of Sciatica

The diagnosis of sciatica involves a series of muscle tests and the following imaging tests to pinpoint the cause of sciatica:

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan

Spinal X-ray to determine the presence of tumours

Computerized tomography (CT) scan

Treatment of Sciatica

Sciatica is a symptom, not a condition, which means that its treatment begins with identifying the root cause of the pain.

Here are some common treatment strategies that many people follow:

Home remedies like stretching, simple exercises, alternating hot and cold packs, over-the-counter pain medications and rest

Physical therapy for sciatica pain that may last for more than a week

More aggressive treatments like prescription pain medications or corticosteroid injections to reduce inflammation

Natural remedies, acupuncture and massage to relieve pain and inflammation

Maintaining a good posture is essential for preventing back pain and related conditions. It is also essential to follow a healthy lifestyle that includes a healthy diet and regular exercise. Individuals with sciatica may also benefit from yoga, which offers numerous poses for maintaining good posture.

Text sourced from zliving.com