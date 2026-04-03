Sciatica explained: Affected areas, symptoms and early warning signs

Sciatica is a symptom of nerve pain that is marked by pressure or inflammation of the sciatic nerve. This condition is often caused due to several factors such as obesity, poor posture and more.

What is sciatica? Back pain has become very ordinary these days but not all back pains are normal. In many cases this pain may be an indicator of sciatica which is a condition that consists of a nerve-related problem. Although sciatica pain is not just confined to the lower back region it may extend to other body regions and greatly affect the daily living of an individual.

What is Sciatica?

Sciatica is a disease that is marked by pressure or inflammation of the sciatic nerve. It is the longest nerve of the human body and it starts in the lower back and runs through the hips, thighs and all the way to feet. Pain starts to radiate along this particular path when pressure is applied to this nerve.

"Although the pain associated with sciatica can be serious, those cases that are caused by a herniated disk can clear up with treatment in a few weeks to months," Mayo Clinic explains. "People who have severe sciatica and serious leg weakness or bowel or bladder changes might need surgery."

Body parts that are in pain

People suffering from Sciatica typically experience pain in certain body parts such as:

Lower back

Hips

Thighs

Under the knee and the calf

Feet and toes

Other symptoms that could accompany the pain

Additionally people with this medical condition may experience symptoms like:

Aching or burning in the legs

Numbness

Muscle weakness

Prolonged sitting or standing problems

Main causes of sciatica

Worried about what may have caused sciatica? This condition may have been triggered because of the following reasons:

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A slipped disc

Spinal inflammation or damage

Poor posture

Sedentary jobs

Obesity

When should you suspect that it is Sciatica?

Sciatica can be indicated by the pain which starts in the lower back and extends downwards into one leg. This is especially so when there is tingling or numbness to the pain a classic symptom which should not be overlooked.

Sciatic pain is normally mistaken with normal lower back pain and people tend to overlook it but in the event that the pain is experienced all the way to the leg or when the pain has persisted beyond the expected duration then one should seek an immediate medical checkup because with proper treatment it is curable even without surgery.

How to Prevent It?

Here are some essential tips to help you prevent sciatica:

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