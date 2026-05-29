Schizophrenia is not split personality: Expert explains the dangerous mental health myth

Know why schizophrenia is not the same as split personality as experts break down this harmful myth, symptoms, causes and mental health stigma.

Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : May 29, 2026 6:04 PM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr. Rahul Chandhok

Schizophrenia (Image AI Generated)

There is more talk about mental health in India than before but there are still many myths. One of the most common misconceptions is that schizophrenia is the same as having a split personality. It breeds confusion, fear and stigma around people with mental health conditions. To build awareness and empathy it is essential to know the truth.

What is schizophrenia?

According to Dr. Rahul Chandhok, Head Consultant, Mental Health and Behavioural Science, Artemis Hospitals, "Schizophrenia is a serious mental illness affecting how a person thinks, feels and behaves. Schizophrenia causes people to hear voices also see things that are not there and believe things that are not true. They may also have a hard time putting their thoughts together and expressing their ideas. But it is good to know that schizophrenia is not multiple personalities. It's a question of how the brain receives information. Many people can control their symptoms well with the right treatment, which includes medication and therapy."

What does split personality really mean?

Split personality is an expression that is thrown around but actually refers to a different condition known as dissociative identity disorder. This condition involves a person having two and more distinct identities and personality states. They might have different behaviours, memories and ways of thinking. It is usually linked to severe trauma, often in childhood. This is not schizophrenia, where you lose touch with reality. This is a fragmented sense of self.

Schizophrenia

The majority of the confusion between these two conditions is due to a lack of awareness and misleading portrayals. In movies and TV people with schizophrenia are often shown as having multiple personalities. This is not true. Mental health education is still limited in many parts of India. Cultural phrases like "two minds" or "double personality" are also used loosely adding to the misunderstanding.

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Schizophrenia and split personality

The big difference is the impact each condition has on a person. Schizophrenia is a severe mental illness that affects a person's experience of reality, and its symptoms include hallucinations and delusions. Dissociative identity disorder on the other hand is about different identities in the same person. Schizophrenia is a confusion of thought and perception whereas DID is a confusion of identity. Both are serious but very different conditions in terms of their nature, cause and treatment.

The idea that schizophrenia means "split personality" can cause stigma and fear. Schizophrenic people are not dangerous or unpredictable. That is not so. This can put up barriers to access to help and to acceptance in society for those affected. Such myths can delay medical care will in a country like India where mental health is a sensitive issue.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and awareness purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Anyone experiencing mental health symptoms should seek guidance from a qualified mental health professional.