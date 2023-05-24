Schizophrenia Day: The Importance Of Creating Awareness For This Debilitating Mental Health Condition

World Schizophrenia Day 2023: Destigmatizing Mental Health - A Global Priority.

World Schizophrenia Day 2023: Despite government initiatives to provide mental health services at par with general medical services, there is still a significant lack of empathy for people with Schizophrenia and other mental illnesses. However, the general public has increased sensitivity to mental issues, thanks to social media. Dr Srikrishna Nukala, Professor at GIMSR, shares how stigma can significantly impact people with Schizophrenia.

Study On Schizophrenia

A study conducted in 2020 at the Psychiatry Department of GITAM Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Visakhapatnam, compared stigma and discrimination in patients with Schizophrenia and depressive disorders. It revealed that the stigmas and taboos towards Schizophrenia are pretty high. Patients spoke about how neighbours avoided them, lost their jobs and were not considered for new ones, and even faced ridicule from their family members.

Stigma Linked To Schizophrenia

This stigma is not just limited to the general public; it also exists within the medical community. For example, the concept that people with Schizophrenia are inherently violent and chaotic is a common stigma against them. This leads to their social exclusion or labelling with derogatory terms. However, studies have shown that these patients are more vulnerable to discrimination, physical and verbal abuse from the general public.

Create Awareness About Schizophrenia

To dispel such stigmas and myths, it is essential to create awareness and education about Schizophrenia and other mental illnesses. In addition, the poor depiction of Schizophrenia and psychiatric treatments in the media and cinema needs to change. For example, the portrayal of Electro Convulsive Therapy (ECT) in movies is often inaccurate and sensationalized, creating fear and stigmatization.

Schizophrenia: A Treatable Disorder

It is also essential to spread the message that Schizophrenia is a treatable disorder. Antipsychotics are a necessary component in the treatment of Schizophrenia. Presently there are excellent drugs for treating Schizophrenia with minimal side effects. However, the drugs must be monitored and used judiciously; evidence-based care plans should be individualized and integrate pharmacotherapy and psychosocial interventions in treating Schizophrenia.

Low Mental Health Awareness

Moreover, it is vital to address the prevailing low mental health awareness in many parts of the world, including India, where superstitions about mental illnesses are widespread. Programs need to be developed to increase awareness about mental health and the burden it causes to the family and society. Behavioural changes at the individual and institutional levels are necessary to achieve full and effective social participation for individuals with mental illness, particularly Schizophrenia.

In Conclusion

Destigmatizing mental health is a global priority. However, stigmatising mental illnesses, particularly Schizophrenia, can have consequences. It is time to create more awareness and education about mental health and break the taboos and stigmas surrounding it.

