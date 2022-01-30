Saving The Gut: The Use And Abuse Of Antacids

When antacids are taken for too long or too much in quantity than directed, it can potentially cause serious health risks due to various adverse effects on the body it brings with time.

Frequently, people tend to go heavy on the usage of OTC meds like antacids. This can cause serious health issues in the long run. Read on.

Antacids are over-the-counter medications and are commonly used to relieve gastric discomfort and pain after a heavy meal or spicy food. They provide quick relief from heartburn and indigestion but do not cure the underlying cause. Long term and frequent use is not recommended and it is advisable to seek consultation from your doctor as prolonged use can result in undesirable side effects in some people. The correct way to use antacids is to use it occasionally and in recommended doses. Antacids are generally safe and do not usually have many side effects if they're only taken occasionally and at the recommended dose. If not used as recommended they have side effects and these can be potentially harmful in some patient populations, especially pregnant women, children below 12 years, people with chronic conditions such as hypertension, liver, kidney or heart ailments. Before popping them at free will, it is crucial to check with the physician and make sure that we are not going overboard.

To enlighten our readers on the dangers and avert the impending problems that follow, Dr Vidyasagar Ramappa, Consultant Medical Gastroenterologist, Manipal Hospital Yeshwanthpur, Bangalore, shared his valuable insights with thehealthsite.com.

COMPOSITION AND USE OF ANTACIDS

The active ingredients in the antacids which bring the neutralizing effect are calcium, aluminium, magnesium, and sodium bicarbonate. Some antacids also contain other medicines, such as an alginate (which coats your gullet with a protective layer) and simethicone (which reduces flatulence). Antacids relieve the symptoms caused by the excess acids in the stomach. They are used to treat conditions like:

Acid reflux - sour regurgitation, heartburn , cough and swallowing

Indigestion feeling of gas/bloating in the upper gut.

POTENTIAL SIDE-EFFECTS

When antacids are taken for too long or too much in quantity than directed, it can potentially cause serious health risks due to various adverse effects on the body it brings with time. These should improve once you stop taking the medicine. Some of the important side effects one need to be aware are

Constipation or diarrhoea

Excessive antacid usage may result in constipation. This is mainly noticed with calcium/aluminium-based antacids. Constipation continues as long as the person uses antacids. On the other hand, it can also result in loose stools, mainly associated with magnesium-based antacids.

Muscle pain

In general, the usage of antacids in high doses or too casually can alter the electrolyte levels in the circulating blood resulting in muscular issues such as twitching, weakness and soreness /pain related to the muscle.

You may like to read

Hypercalcemia

The calcium carbonate antacids with prolonged use can result in milk-alkali syndrome and consists of hypercalcemia, various degrees of renal failure, and metabolic alkalosis due to ingestion of large amounts of calcium and absorbable alkali. Hypercalcemia can be severe. Renal failure is generally reversible, but impairment in renal function may persist in some cases.

Poor iron absorption

Calcium containing antacids and Aluminum Hydroxide based antacids can lead to iron-deficiency anaemia as they can suppress iron absorption from the stomach. Patients on iron supplements should seek a doctor's advice on antacid use.

Drug interactions

Antacids can potentially interact with other medications a patient may be taking, thereby affecting their efficacies. Some examples include impaired absorption of drugs, reducing the blood concentrations of the drugs and impairing their therapeutic effects or increased absorption of the drugs, leading to potential toxicity or adverse events from increased serum concentration of these drugs. Antacids containing magnesium trisilicate and magnesium hydroxide can bind to drugs like tetracycline and fluoroquinolone antibiotics, impeding their absorption and therapeutic effects. Sodium bicarbonate significantly affects urine acidity, which can alter the renal elimination of some drugs by the kidney. It is therefore imperative to use antacids with caution especially in patients with chronic ailments like heart failure, kidney impairment, cirrhosis , people on low sodium diets, people with hyperparathyroidism and kidney stones.

PEOPLE WHO NEED TO BE CAREFUL

By and large antacids are safe for most people to take, but they're not suitable for everyone. Speak to your doctor for advice first, especially if you're -

Pregnant or breastfeeding

If you are looking for a medicine for a child under 12 years of age as some antacids are not recommended for children

If you have liver disease, kidney disease, high BP, cirrhosis or heart failure as some antacids may not be safe if you have one of these problems.

If you are taking other medicines antacids can interfere with other medicines and may need be avoided or taken at a different time.

(This article is authored by Dr Vidyasagar Ramappa, Consultant- Medical Gastroenterologist, Manipal Hospital Yeshwanthpur, Bengaluru)