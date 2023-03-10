Satish Kaushik's 10-Year-Old Daughter Shares Emotional Picture: How Does The Death Of A Parent Affect A Child

Satish Kaushik's 10-Year-Old Daughter Shares Emotional Picture

Satish Kaushik's daughter Vanshika's emotional post after her father's demise leaves fans heartbroken. Check the post below.

Veteran Bollywood actor Satish Kaushik died at the age of 66, following a heart attack in the early hours of Thursday. His close friend cum actor Anupam Kher confirmed the news with an emotional post on social media. A day after the actor's death, his daughter, 10-year-old Vanshika took to Instagram and paid tribute to her father with an emotional throwback picture.

Remembering her beloved dad, the actor's 10-year-old shared an adorable picture where the father-daughter duo were seen giving each other a warm hug. Vanshika was seen holding her father tightly as they both smiled ear to ear. In the caption, Vanshika dropped nothing but a heart emoji.

Check her post HERE:

A post shared by Vanshika kaushik (@vanshika_kaesthetic)

Soon, fans poured in emotional support for the child and asked her to stay strong. One Instagram user wrote: "Vanshika stay strong beta, papa will always be there with you. God bless you."

In another post, Vanskia shared a dancing video with her father. The caption of the post reads: "New video with dad! While winter break starts, will be seeing more father-daughter videos in the future!"

A post shared by Vanshika kaushik (@vanshika_kaesthetic)

Satish Kaushik breathed his last on Thursday, while he was on his way to a Gurugram hospital in the early hours. He was at his friend's home in Delhi to celebrate Holi. He told his driver to take him to the hospital after he felt uneasy. He suffered a heart attack around 1 am on the way.

Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 8, 2023

How Does The Death Of A Parent Affect A Child

The death of a parent can be traumatic for a child, especially when they are in their early stages of life. And not just traumatic, it can leave the child with mental disorders, and immense pain, today, we will take a close look at how does the death of a parent affect a child?

What is the worst age to lose a parent? Well, there is no specific right age to handle a parent's death, however, when a child is at an early age, it becomes difficult for them to cope with the loss.

So how does the death of a parent affect a child? The grief and pain of losing a parent are similar for everyone, irrespective of how old they are. According to psychologists, there is really no such thing as the worst age to lose a parent.

How does the death of a parent affect a child? An early loss of a parent can have some serious effects on the mind of the child. In some families, it can increase the burden on the child to start a career and earn money for the family, or take on the responsibilities of the dead parent. This sometimes forces the kid to isolate themselves from their friends. In other cases, the death of a parent can also result in the child's poor psychosocial well-being, it can change the kid's behaviour, increase their stress and disrupt their sleeping pattern.

The Psychological effects of losing a father or a mother during the formative years are significant. As per experts, children who experience parental loss are at higher risk of suffering from the worst health outcomes. These complications include -- mental issues (such as depression, anxiety, somatic complaints, and post-traumatic stress syndrome), and less academic success, it can also lower the child's self-esteem, and increase the risk of developing poor behaviour.