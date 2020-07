Iconic Bollywood choreographer, Saroj Khan, died of a massive cardiac arrest in a Mumbai hospital late last night. She was 71. She was hospitalized on June 20 after complaining of breathing difficulties. Ms Khan took the mandatory COVID-19 test and the results came back negative. The three-time National Award winner was behind the rise of many Bollywood actors including Madhuri Dixit and Sridevi. She also won Filmfare Awards for many famous movies like Tezaab, Sailaab, Beta, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas and Guru. Also Read - Diagnosing a cardiac arrest, the ailment that took away Sheila Dikshit

Cardiac arrest may happen suddenly and without the presence of symptoms. This usually occurs when there is a sudden loss of blood flow due to the failure of the heart to pump effectively. Let us see what exactly a cardiac arrest is.

Heart attack and cardiac arrest: What’s the difference?

Many people make the mistake of thinking that this is the same as a heart attack. However, you must remember that this is not the same as heart failure or heart attack. But a heart attack or failure may cause cardiac arrest. Heart attacks are often the result of a blockage in the arteries that may interrupt blood flow to the heart. On the other hand, cardiac arrest occurs when the heart's electrical system malfunctions and the heart simply stops beating properly.

Symptoms of cardiac arrest

If you suffer a cardiac arrest you may breathe abnormally or stop breathing completely. Shortness of breath accompanied by chest pain or discomfort and nausea are common sings of cardiac arrest. You may also lose consciousness. Wheezing, fatigue and dizziness are a few other signs that you must look out for. If you experience any of these symptoms or witness somebody with these signs, you must immediately seek emergency medical help. This is because, once your heart stops, the lack of oxygenated blood can cause death or permanent brain damage in minutes. Time is critical when you're helping an unconscious person who isn't breathing.

Causes of cardiac arrest

This is very common in patients of coronary artery disease. But sometimes other factors may also lead to this. Loss of a lot of blood, lack of oxygen, very low potassium levels, heart failure and, sometimes, even intense physical exercise can lead to this. Inherited conditions may also increase your risk of suffering from a cardiac arrest. Irregular heart rhythms or arrhythmias is a major risk factor. Ventricular fibrillation, a condition where the heart’s lower chambers suddenly start beating abnormally and stop pumping blood, is a common cause of this.

Be aware of these risk factors

You are at a higher risk of cardiac arrest if you have a family history of coronary artery disease. Hypertension, high cholesterol levels, obesity and smoking further increases your chances of suffering this as does medical conditions like diabetes, chronic kidney disease and obstructive sleep apnea. Lack of exercise and an unhealthy diet are the other risks that you need to be aware of. You risk also goes up with age and you need to avoid substance abuse and follow a nutritious diet to avoid a sudden cardiac arrest.