Sarcopenic Obesity: The hidden muscle loss crisis rising among overweight Indians

The body composition of India is undergoing a gradual transformation which remains unnoticed by most people. The population of overweight individuals keeps growing but another hidden problem develops with it because people start losing their muscles. Clinicians now observe that some people who look overweight or have normal weight according to body mass index (BMI) standards actually possess extremely low muscle mass combined with high body fat levels. The dual condition of Sarcopenic obesity affects multiple regions of the body because it combines two different medical conditions into one.
According to Dr Akhil Deshmukh, Consultant - Hepatology and Liver Transplant, Aster Whitefield Hospital, "Sarcopenia describes the muscle loss that occurs naturally with aging and affects most elderly people. The combination of active living and proper eating and active daily life activities now leads to muscle loss that occurs at an earlier age. The metabolic dangers increase when reduced muscle mass exists together with excess body fat especially abdominal fat."
Muscle serves purposes that extend beyond physical strength and body aesthetics.The function of muscle tissue establishes essential pathways for managing blood sugar levels and insulin response and determining total energy expenditure. The body experiences an increased risk of insulin resistance and Type 2 diabetes because people with reduced muscle mass possess fewer body parts that can process glucose properly.
The Indian population experiences early muscle decline because of multiple factors which include the following reasons:
People cannot see muscle loss because it occurs silently unlike visible obesity. People who weigh less do not automatically achieve better health outcomes. The body experiences muscle loss when people lose weight rapidly without doing resistance training which results in fatigue and decreased strength and slower metabolic rates and higher body fat retention.
The prevention of early sarcopenic obesity needs to change its main focus from weight measurement to body composition assessment. People must consume enough protein and perform resistance exercises and they need to receive adequate sunlight and maintain ongoing physical activity. The real crisis exists because society faces two problems which include increasing fat levels and decreasing muscle mass. Muscle mass preservation stands as a vital method to preserve ongoing metabolic health for Indian citizens.
