Sarcoma in children and teenagers: Early warning signs, symptoms, and when to see a doctor

Know the early symptoms of sarcoma in children and teenagers, risk factors, diagnosis, and when parents should seek medical attention for timely treatment.

Medically Verified By: Dr. Aravind Badiger

Sarcoma in children and teenagers (Image AI Generated)

There are certain types of cancer called sarcomas, which can affect younger people including children, teenagers, and young adults. Sarcomas are cancers that arise from bones or soft tissues such as muscle, fat, nerves, blood vessels, and connective tissue without any risk factors.

Why sarcoma is more common in children and teenagers?

According to Dr Aravind Badiger, Technical Director, BDR Pharmaceuticals International Pvt Ltd, "Osteosarcoma and Ewing's sarcoma are types of sarcomas which tend to occur more often during periods of rapid growth. The problem with sarcomas is that they are rare and their symptoms such as persistent pain or swelling may look similar to sports injury, hence making a delay in diagnosis."

"In contrast to cancers that are highly correlated to age or prolonged exposure to certain lifestyle-related risks, sarcoma tends to occur without having any apparent underlying reason that could be prevented. While scientists keep researching into causes of this type of cancer, for many people they remain unknown," the doctor added.

Key facts about sarcoma

Here are some key points concerning sarcoma:

The total number of sarcomas is relatively small among all cancers; however, it is greater in children and teenagers.

Osteosarcomas and Ewing sarcomas usually appear during the fast growth period in teenagers.

Usually, patients do not have any hereditary or risk factors related to their lifestyle.

Early detection gives patients a greater chance to receive effective treatment while retaining their normal functioning and quality of life.

Early signs and symptoms of sarcoma

One of the biggest problems in diagnosing sarcomas is that the signs and symptoms are difficult to recognize because they are often vague at first. Complaints about pain in the legs from a child could be written off as an athletic injury, whereas the discovery of a lump without pain might simply be brushed aside as insignificant. The problem arises when the symptoms do not subside after a number of weeks or even worsen. Persistent bone pain, particularly if it occurs at night or without any physical activity, is one such symptom which must always be investigated.

You may like to read

Also, a painful and enlarging mass that is larger than a few centimeters is another sign that needs not to be ignored. Although such signs point towards a harmless ailment, the need for appropriate imaging and consultations is necessary to prevent any life-threatening diseases.

When should you see a doctor?

The following circumstances should encourage parents, guardians, and adolescents to visit their doctor if:

There is persistent pain in bones or joints that lasts for weeks.

There is a lump or swelling that grows in size over time.

The inflammation keeps recurring after what seems to be recovery from an injury.

Trouble walking, decreased mobility of the limbs, and limping.

Unexplained fractures from minor injuries.

Problems do not respond to standard treatment or physiotherapy.

Why early diagnosis of sarcoma matters?

Even though the incidence is still low, the late diagnosis of sarcoma is capable of having a big effect on young people. Due to the latest developments in imaging tests, surgery, chemotherapy, targeted treatment, and multi-disciplinary cancer treatments, the chances of survival have greatly improved.

Educating about the fact that cancer is not solely an old person's disease is a vital step towards quicker diagnoses and better results. It is essential for parents, teachers, sports instructors, and medical professionals to understand that persistent pain should never be ignored as just some sort of injury or growth-related pain. If anything seems suspicious, one should always consult with a physician in order to be on the safe side.

Disclaimer: The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.