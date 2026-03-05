Sanju Samson, the man who took India to the T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-finals, once battled a painful injury that nearly derailed his career

Sanju Samson News: Samson continued his rich form in the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final, smashing 89 off 42 against England after being dropped on 16 by Harry Brook. But did you know that he faced a serious setback that threatened to derail his career?

Sanju Samson News: Indian cricket fans are celebrating the brilliance of Sanju Samson after his remarkable performance helped India secure a place in the semi finals of T20 World Cup 2026. The man who has earned special place in the heart's of the Indian cricket lovers, is not just a great player, but also a survivor - the untold story of how he battled like a boss even when his body gave up. While his performance against the West Indies showed his elegant stroke play and fearless batting, Samson grabbed the same love and respect when he scored a whooping 89 runs in 42 balls, laced with 8 boundaries and 7 sixes. However, the road to this moment of glory was far from easy.

Sanju Samson's Journey In T20 World Cup 2026 So Far

After a match-winning knock of 97 runs against West Indies in the Super Eights clash, India opener Sanju Samson managed to keep up with the momentum, launching a scathing attack against England in the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final against England. Despite losing his partner Abhishek Sharma early, Samson didn't change his template as he went berserk against the Harry Brook-led side. Although his journey this year is full of glory, the player was in the brink of collapse last year when he met with an uninvited health trouble.

Samson Once Battled a Painful Injury That Nearly Derailed His Career

Last year, Samson faced a serious setback that threatened to derail his career. During a crucial international series, the wicketkeeper-batter suffered a painful finger injury after being struck by a fast delivery while keeping wickets. The injury was severe enough to require medical treatment and forced him to stay away from the game for several weeks.

It goes without saying that such injuries can be harmful for the cricketer's future, especially for the wicketkeepers. Keeping wickets requires constant impact on the hands, and even a minor injury in that area can make it difficult to perform at the highest level. For Samson, the injury meant missing important matches and undergoing a difficult recovery process.

The Man Battled The Health Problems With Head High

According to the reports, despite the setback due to severe finger injuries, the Kerala-born cricketer refused to let the injury define his career, to let the injury stop him from doing what he loves to do the most. During one of the interviews, Samson's family revealed that during his recovery days, he worked closely with medical staff and trainers, focusing on rehabilitation and regaining full fitness. His determination and discipline during recovery played a crucial role in helping him return to competitive cricket.

The day when the cricketer finally returned to the field, he actually looked more determined than ever. With powerful shots, calm decision-making, and impressive leadership on the field, he gradually regained his form and confidence. His recent performance that helped India reach the finals is a testament to his resilience and fighting spirit.

Today, Samson's journey stands as an inspiring example of perseverance in sport. From battling a painful injury to playing a key role in India's push for the trophy, his story reminds fans that setbacks are often just stepping stones to greater achievements.

Sanju Samson's Father Breaks Down After Son Helped India Enter T20 WC Semis

Sanju Samson played the best and the most memorable innings of his career against West Indies in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. India needed someone to help the team stand against the strong WI team, and when the entire team left for the podium in just a few runs, it was Samson whose performance stood out. Following his heroic performance against the West Indies national cricket team, Samson's father was seen breaking down in tears, revealing how deeply the moment meant to the family after years of struggle and criticism.

He said, "Main kal subah 6 baje se last ball tak baitha raha. Maine kisi ka phone nahi uthaya. Bas Bhagwan se yahi maanga uski izzat bacha lo aur usse ek din de do. Maine pehli baar Bhagwan se kuch maanga," he said.

That's the love of a father, and that's a proud father indeed!

