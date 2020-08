Actor Sanjay Dutt was granted 14 days of furlough for medical treatment on Tuesday. Media reports indicate that he is suffering from peripheral artery disease. But what is peripheral artery disease? Also Read - Is Sanjay Dutt suffering from lung cancer? Spot the early signs of this condition

Peripheral vascular disease (PVD) also known at times as peripheral artery disease refers to the diseases of blood vessels outside the heart and brain. It’s characterised by the narrowing of the vessels that carry blood to the leg and muscles. Also Read - Father's Day 2020: 5 health tests every dad should go for

What causes peripheral vascular disease? Also Read - 5 science-backed reasons to grow a beard

It’s mostly caused by the build-up of plaque within the artery wall which is known as atherosclerosis in medical terms. This plaque build-up decreases blood flow to the arms and legs which means that less oxygen and other nutrients reach the tissue. It’s mostly caused due to high LDL level (bad cholesterol) and triglyceride levels. It can also be triggered due to injuries to the limbs or infection. Smoking is another of the top causes because it damages the blood vessels.

What are the symptoms of peripheral vascular disease?

The most common symptom is leg discomfort after exercise (claudication) which goes away upon resting. The reason for this is that when you’re exercising your leg tissues need more blood, the lack of which causes this aggravation. Other symptoms include changes in skin colour, decrease in skin temperature and thick, brittle, skin on the leg. They are also likely to suffer from gangrene and hair loss on the leg. The blood clotting process also takes a hit and patients are likelier to have non-healing wounds around the joints. It’s important to remember that these conditions resemble lots of other diseases and a diagnosis can only be made by a doctor.

What are the complications of peripheral vascular disease?

Lack of blood flow to the leg leads to open sores that don’t heal. It can also appear as an infection on your feet and toes. As the situation worsens, it can lead to tissue death (gangrene) which can require amputation of the leg. Also since lack of blood flow to your leg means that there is a lack of blood flow everywhere including important organs like brain or heart, it can also lead to a heart attack or a stroke.

Who’s likely to suffer from peripheral vascular disease?

Smokers, diabetics and patients with high LDL (bad cholesterol) and triglyceride levels are far likelier to suffer from PVD. Also people suffering from obesity, heart disease, high blood pressure or a stroke or those who have a family history of vascular disease. Smokers are particularly vulnerable. It’s believed that smoking is responsible for 65% of PVD cases in males and 61% in females*.

What are the treatment options for peripheral vascular disease?

The treatment will depend on how far the disease has progressed. In the early stages, quitting smoking and exercise is suggested to alleviate the symptom and prevent further progression. Medicines to decrease cholesterol build-up and control blood pressure are also used. For more severe cases, angioplasty and bypass surgery is used.

Another newer method involves peripheral laser atherectomy which involves using a catheter that emits a laser to unblock the artery. This catheter is manoeuvred through the vessel until it reaches the blockage.

