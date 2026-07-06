Sanitary napkins vs tampons vs menstrual cup: A complete guide to choose the right period product by Gynecologist

Are you confused with selecting the best menstruation product? Here is a complete guide backed by the gynecologist to help you choose the best period products.

Sanitary napkins vs tampons vs menstrual cup

Nowadays, there are many options available for women when it comes to menstrual hygiene. So, women end up feeling confused regarding what to choose and what the safe ways to use them. So, when you have options right from pads to tampons or even menstrual cups, make sure to opt for them wisely instead of following any viral trend on social media wherein certain products are promoted just for likes and shares. So, seeking help from an expert will help with simple guidance which is essential to help women make informed and comfortable decisions.

How To Choose The Right Menstrual Hygiene Product?

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr Manisha Tomar, Consultant- Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Sec 48, Noida, explained that menstrual health is now being prioritized by women.

"Over the years, menstrual hygiene products have evolved from basic sanitary pads to tampons and now menstrual cups. While this variety gives women more freedom and flexibility, it has also created confusion, panic, and anxiety when it comes to young girls and first-time users. However, as too many products are available in the market, many women are confused regarding what they should use. Remember that the products should suit their body, lifestyle, or comfort level. Without proper guidance, they may rely on myths, peer advice, or incomplete online information, and women may end up buying products that can lead to discomfort. So, choose wisely," said Dr Tomar.

Sanitary pads vs tampons vs menstrual cups: Which one should you choose?

So, women, keep this in mind: Sanitary pads are still the most commonly used option, as they are easy to use and widely available. They are convenient and preferred by a large number of women. Moreover, tampons are commonly used by those who want more freedom of movement, especially during sports or travel. Menstrual cups are gaining popularity as an eco-friendly and cost-effective alternative, but they require a proper understanding of insertion, cleaning, and maintenance. If you are opting for tampons and menstrual cups, then get yourself educated regarding the usage and insertion. So, know that tampons need to be changed regularly after 3-4 hours to avoid infections like Toxic Shock Syndrome, while menstrual cups must be cleaned and sterilized properly to maintain hygiene. Without clear instructions, users may face irritation, leakage, or infections, which can take a toll on reproductive health.

Tips to choose wisely: Make sure to understand your comfort level, and then only choose the products. Try to gradually explore the options, if you wish to do so. products regularly, pad after every 4-6 hours, tampons every 4-8 hours. In case you are using a menstrual cup, sterilize it between cycles and clean it properly after each use. Choose the right size and absorbency based on your flow. Don't hesitate to consult a doctor if you feel discomfort or have doubts. When women are informed, they can manage their periods with confidence, comfort, and better health.