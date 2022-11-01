Samantha Ruth Prabhu Is Diagnosed With Myositis, The Autoimmune Condition That Can Ruin Her Acting Career

Posting a picture from the hospital, the actress wrote: "A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis..."

Bollywood actor Samantha Prabhu, who became famous for the viral song of the year 'Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava' recently took to her Instagram account to share that she has been diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis, which leads to the weakening of muscles. Posting a picture from the hospital, the actress wrote: "A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped."

Talking about her recovery journey, she further wrote: "I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don't always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with." "I have had good days and bad days . physically and emotionally . and even when it feels like I can't handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you... ♥️ THIS TOO SHALL PASS."

TheHealthSite.com spoke to Dr Dipti Patel, Consultant Rheumatologist, Wockhardt Hospital, Mumbai Central to understand more about this disorder and the various symptoms associated with it.

What Is Myositis?

Polymyositis (PM) is a rare disease that causes chronic muscle inflammation and weakness. It affects the muscles and connective tissues of the body, and sometimes the joints too.

The main symptoms are weakness and inflammation of the muscles ('poly' means many, 'myo' means muscle, and 'itis' means inflammation). Muscular weakness may be progressive and can be severely disabling. Myositis is an autoimmune disease. This means that the disease is a result of a defect in the immune system, which is the body's natural defense against disease. In healthy people, the immune system fights infection by producing substances to attack bacteria and viruses. In people with an autoimmune disease, the defect causes the immune system to turn against the body and attack its own tissues, blood vessels, fibres, or joints.

What Are The Symptoms of Myositis?

The main symptoms of polymyositis are weak and painful muscles, tiredness, and feelings of depression. Some people may also have joint pains. Some may have the disease for months or even years before it is realized, but most notice within weeks if they have developed muscular weakness.

