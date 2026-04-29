Sam Neill health update: What is angioimmunoblastic t-cell lymphoma the illness jurassic park star battled?

Following his cancer-free announcement Sam Neill highlights the need to make immunotherapy accessible to more people globally for bringing hope to those facing similar challenges.

Jurassic Park star Sam Neil has shared a hopeful update on his health announcing he is now free from cancer following an advanced treatment for his Stage 3 Blood Cancer. The 77 year old actor revealed his cancer journey during a media appearance where he also called for the treatment to be made more widely available which is a type of cancer immunotherapy known as CAR T-cell therapy that helped him beat the disease.

Neill previously disclosed his diagnosis in his 2023 memoir 'Did I Ever Tell You This?' in which he revealed he had been diagnosed with Stage 3 Angioimmunoblastic T-Cell Lymphoma. The actor further shared at the book's launch that he was undergoing monthly chemotherapy to manage the aggressive type of cancer. "I've just had a scan just now and there is no cancer in my body, that's an extraordinary thing. I'm very, very excited that this can happen," Neill said.

What is angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma?

Angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma (AITL) is a rare form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma that stems from T-cells which are a type of white blood cell that supports the immune system. AITL is an aggressive lymphoma usually diagnosed at a late stage making it difficult to treat.

Healthcare professionals note that AITL impairs the normal functioning of the immune system causing systemic symptoms. They note that AITL tends to affect older people and is linked to immune dysregulation in which the body's immune system can not tell the difference between normal and foreign cells.

Symptoms to watch for

The early signs of AITL can be relatively non-specific so many people fail to seek help on time. If you're curious to prevent yourself and loved ones from AITL then these are some of the most frequent signs you should watch out for according to Dr. Tejinder Kataria, Chairperson, Radiation Oncology, Medanta Hospital:

Persistent swollen lymph nodes

Unexplained fever

Night sweats

Sudden weight loss

Skin rashes or itching

Fatigue and weakness

Enlarged liver and spleen

Autoimmune symptoms

Lifespan and treatment

When asked about the lifespan of people living with AITL Dr. Kataria said, "How long someone with AITL will live depends on certain things like their age, diagnosis and treatment. At an average about 5 year survival rate is between 30 per cent and 40 per cent but new treatments and early diagnosis are making things better."

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Chemotherapy is frequently used to treat patients with aggressive lymphomas including AITL but as seen in Neill's case the disease can develop resistance where other options are required. This is where CAR T-Cell Therapy or Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-cell Therapy comes into play.

It is a groundbreaking type of treatment that involves manipulating the patient's immune cells to better target cancer cells. This treatment involves re-programming T-cells in the lab before reintroducing them into the patient's body to better treat the disease. Neill received this therapy in a clinical trial suggesting the need for ongoing research and availability of new therapies.

Radiation and side effects

As with many anti-cancer treatments certain therapies used for blood cancers can have side effects that include fatigue, low immunity, nausea and skin rashes. In more innovative therapies such as CAR T-cell treatment patients can also experience immune-related side effects which need to be monitored. Healing from cancer is more than medical care as experts commonly suggest that patients focus on holistic wellbeing by including nutritious eating, exercise, stress reduction and rest to promote recovery.

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This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult healthcare professionals for any questions regarding medical conditions.