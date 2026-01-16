Salmonella Outbreak 2026: US Recalls Super Greens Powder Supplement After 45 Sickened And 12 Hospitalized; Safety Tips Inside

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Health authorities in the United States have recalled a popular super green powder supplement after an investigation found that it may have been contaminated with Salmonella. The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed in a recent notice that Live It Up Super Greens powder supplement, has been linked to an ongoing salmonella outbreak in the country.
The first case of salmonella poisoning was reported all the way back in August 2025. As of this week, 45 people across 21 US states have been sickened in the outbreak and 12 people have been hospitalised. However, health authorities note that the actual number of people who got sick maybe higher than this confirmed cases. The CDC also urges people who have purchased any of the recall supplements must stop consuming them right away.
Salmonella is a bacterium that can make you sick by causing gastrointestinal illness. Healthcare professionals warn that anyone can get a Salmonella infection but if you belong to any of the following category, then your risk of contracting the bacterium is high:
According to the CDC, food contamination is the main source of the Salmonella outbreak. Any type of food can become contaminated, including flour, but most Salmonella infections are linked to chicken, fruits, pork, tomatoes, nuts, beef, and turkey. While many people do not develop any symptoms, people who do show experiences gastrointestinal signs such as:
The Mayo Clinic confirm that these types of symptoms can be noticed anywhere between six hours and six days after eating contaminated food.
As the United States battle with salmonella continues, here are some helpful tips to help you protect against the bacterial infection that can lead to serious health complications if ignored:
The John Hopkins Medicine states that salmonella infection typically runs from 4 to 7 days and people do not typically require treatment. However, if the infection is serious, especially if the diarrhoea severe, then you may need rehydration with IV (intravenous) fluids and antibiotics. Apart from that, simply following the precautionary tips, can keep you safe from the outbreak.
