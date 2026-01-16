Salmonella Outbreak 2026: US Recalls Super Greens Powder Supplement After 45 Sickened And 12 Hospitalized; Safety Tips Inside

The John Hopkins Medicine states that salmonella infection typically runs from 4 to 7 days and people do not typically require treatment.

Salmonella is a variety of bacteria that is very common for causing foodborne illnesses worldwide. The bacteria can grow rapidly during hot and humid seasons, such as summer and monsoon, causing people to experience diarrhoea, abdominal cramps, nausea, fever, and even vomiting after exposure to Salmonella. This bacterium is generally spread through contaminated food or water. It can even thrive in animal products, especially when they’re undercooked. While it is very common to expect Salmonella in animal-based products, there are also several other foods which can expose you to foodborne pathogens.

Health authorities in the United States have recalled a popular super green powder supplement after an investigation found that it may have been contaminated with Salmonella. The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed in a recent notice that Live It Up Super Greens powder supplement, has been linked to an ongoing salmonella outbreak in the country.

US Recalled Live It Up Super Greens Powder Supplement

The first case of salmonella poisoning was reported all the way back in August 2025. As of this week, 45 people across 21 US states have been sickened in the outbreak and 12 people have been hospitalised. However, health authorities note that the actual number of people who got sick maybe higher than this confirmed cases. The CDC also urges people who have purchased any of the recall supplements must stop consuming them right away.

Salmonella Outbreak 2026

Salmonella is a bacterium that can make you sick by causing gastrointestinal illness. Healthcare professionals warn that anyone can get a Salmonella infection but if you belong to any of the following category, then your risk of contracting the bacterium is high:

Children under the age of 5,

Adults above the age of 50 with certain medical conditions like heart disease,

Elderly people above the age of 65 ,

Individuals who have a weak immune system,

Lastly, international travellers,

Symptoms Of Salmonella Infection

According to the CDC, food contamination is the main source of the Salmonella outbreak. Any type of food can become contaminated, including flour, but most Salmonella infections are linked to chicken, fruits, pork, tomatoes, nuts, beef, and turkey. While many people do not develop any symptoms, people who do show experiences gastrointestinal signs such as:

Abdominal pain

Diarrhoea

Nausea

Fever

Chills

Vomiting

Blood in the stool

The Mayo Clinic confirm that these types of symptoms can be noticed anywhere between six hours and six days after eating contaminated food.

Safety Tips To Protect Against Salmonella Infection

As the United States battle with salmonella continues, here are some helpful tips to help you protect against the bacterial infection that can lead to serious health complications if ignored:

Keeping your hands clean is nonnegotiable when it comes to protecting yourself from any kind of bacterial infections. Washing your hands with soap and water is the best way to ward off illnesses.

The CDC urges people to follow the four simple steps to food safety, I.e, clean, separate, cook and chill.

Drink pasteurise milk and juices as they have undergone a process that kill germs, including Salmonella.

Avoid swallowing water when swimming in the pools and lake, as they may contain harmful germs that can cause salmonella infection.

Ensure to play safe around animals because they can carry salmonella and other germs that can make people sick.

