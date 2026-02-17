Salman Khan's Father Hospitalised: Salim Khan Admitted To ICU After Suffering Severe Swelling Issues - How Is He Now?

Salman Khan Father Health Update: Salim Khan had reportedly been admitted after experiencing swelling issues. Scroll down to read more about his current health status.

Salman Khan's Father Hospitalised: Salim Khan Admitted To ICU After Suffering Severe Swelling Issues

Salman Khan's Father Hospitalised: Salman Khan's father and veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, now 90, was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday. According to PTI, the veteran screenwriter is currently in the hospital's Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Reportedly, Salman Khan paused his Madh Island shoot in a hurry to visit his father at Lilavati Hospital. Salim Khan had reportedly been admitted after experiencing swelling issues.

CHECK THIS VIDEO FROM THE HOSPITAL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Swelling Issues: Understanding The Medical Term From Expert

As supporters await updates on his health, this incident has also drawn attention to an important medical symptom often ignored severe swelling, medically known as edema.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) - Edema happens when excess fluid builds up in the body's tissues, causing visible puffiness or enlargement, commonly in:

Legs and ankles Feet Hands Face Abdomen

As per experts, swelling issues can get triggered by the age - which is why in older adults, swelling can sometimes become serious, especially if linked to internal health conditions.

In a published research paper, the Cleveland Clinic has described edema as a serious health issue that usually happens due to excessive fluid accumulation in a particular body part. While we have already discussed the various parts which are more prone to suffer from this condition, here is a complete dissection of the different types of edema that are found in older adults:

You may like to read

Localised edema

Generalised edema

While localised edema affects a smaller range of the body part, and is easily manageable. Generalised edema on the other hand is a more serious type that affects a larger area or multiple body parts at the same time.

Most Common Causes of Edema

Edema can happen for many reasons. Some of the possible causes and contributing factors include:

Inflammation from injuries and illnesses, or from allergic reactions

Pregnancy

Long, unbroken periods of either sitting or standing

Organ failure conditions, like heart failure, liver failure or kidney failure

Chronic conditions, like thyroid disease

Medication side effects

What you eat (especially foods with a lot of salt [sodium], like chips, processed meat, cheese, canned soup and fast food)

Alcohol overuse

Circulation disruptions, like venous insufficiency, or blood clots that cause conditions like deep vein thrombosis

Sleep apnea

Salim Khan is one of the most influential screenwriters in the history of Hindi cinema. As part of the iconic screenwriting duo Salim Javed, alongside Javed Akhtar, he redefined mainstream Bollywood storytelling in the 1970s.

The duo penned some of Indian cinema's most celebrated films, including Sholay, Deewaar, Zanjeer, and Don. Their writing played a pivotal role in shaping the "angry young man" persona that became synonymous with that era of Hindi films.

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest health news and developments from around the world.