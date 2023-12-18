Saliva Biomarkers Transform How We Diagnose Pain In Dementia

Saliva as a diagnostic medium addresses the practical challenges posed by patients.

The proposed saliva biomarkers are positioned to align with existing observational methods, providing a robust and comprehensive approach to pain diagnosis.

Pain management in individuals with dementia, particularly in advanced stages, is a complex challenge due to communication barriers. Recognizing and addressing pain in these patients is often inadequate, highlighting the need for alternative diagnostic methods. The prevalence of pain and dementia tends to increase with age, necessitating innovative approaches to alleviate the silent suffering of those with impaired verbal communication. The Nursing Department at the University of Cordoba has been at the forefront of researching pain in the context of neurodegenerative diseases. Recognizing the limitations of traditional diagnostic methods, the team set out to explore alternative and complementary approaches. In collaboration with the University of Ja n, their recent study focuses on leveraging saliva as a non-invasive tool for effective pain detection in dementia patients.

Saliva As A Diagnostic Medium

The researchers, led by Vanesa Cant n, Pilar Carrera, and Manuel Rich, present a groundbreaking study assessing pain biomarkers in saliva samples from individuals aged over 65 with moderate-advanced stage dementia and communication challenges. The key pain biomarkers investigated are sTNFR2 (Soluble Tumor Necrosis Factor Receptor 2) and sIgA (immunoglobulin A), both associated with inflammation, a process intricately linked to dementia.

Solving The Challenge Of Sample Collection

Crucially, the use of saliva as a diagnostic medium addresses the practical challenges posed by patients in advanced stages of dementia. As most subjects were bedridden and in advanced stages, obtaining samples in a less irritating and invasive manner became paramount for both ethical and practical reasons.

Decoding Biomarker Levels And Their Significance

The study reveals significant insights into the levels of sTNFR2 and sIgA in dementia patients compared to a control group without dementia. Notably, a decrease in sTNFR2 indicates modulation of inflammation, while an increase in sIgA suggests an alteration in the immune system response. These biomarkers emerge as valuable indicators, allowing for the evaluation of the pain process's development during the moderate-advanced stages of dementia. This innovative tool opens avenues to complement traditional observational pain scales. By integrating these non-invasive biomarkers, healthcare professionals and caregivers gain a simpler yet effective method to assess a patient's pain level. This, in turn, facilitates timely intervention and the administration of appropriate analgesia, ultimately enhancing the quality of life for dementia patients.

Confirmation Through Corroboration

The proposed saliva biomarkers are positioned to align with existing observational methods, providing a robust and comprehensive approach to pain diagnosis. The researchers emphasize the importance of corroborating these biomarkers with data obtained through established scales, confirming their efficacy in real-world applications.

Looking Ahead

As a pioneering step in addressing the unresolved issue of pain in dementia patients, this saliva biomarker method opens new possibilities. The researchers advocate for further exploration, suggesting that testing with a larger sample, especially in specific environments like nursing homes, could be the next crucial step toward implementing this innovative diagnostic tool. The study underscores the potential impact on the quality of life for patients grappling with a disease that currently lacks a cure.

