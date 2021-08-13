Saline Nasal Washing And Its Role in Upper Respiratory Diseases

According to IQAir, India ranked third in countries with the worst air quality in 2020. The IQAir study further states that over 50% of air pollution comes from industries, 27% from vehicles, 17% from crop burning, and 7% from domestic cooking. These pollutants and other factors have made India the world's third greatest producer of greenhouse gases. And when it comes to the effects of pollution on health, a study by the National Library of Medicine (NCBI) found that outdoor pollution, especially in large cities, leads to various acute respiratory infections. It also results in shortness of breath in case of chronic lung infection.

Nasal sensitivity and respiratory problems

Exposure to pollutants and microbes makes our respiratory system vulnerable. Moreover, seasonal and year-round allergies, flu germs, pollens, mould spores, moisture fungi, etc., can find their way into our body through the nose and impact our respiratory system's immunity. It might also put us at the risk of contracting respiratory problems. This is where saline nasal washing or using a nasal spray like Otrivin Breathe Clean can help.

Upper respiratory conditions, including acute and chronic rhinosinusitis, viral upper respiratory infection (URI), and allergic rhinitis, are common disorders that can greatly impact a patient's health and their overall daily lifestyle. And respiratory infections are one of the most recurrent reasons for visits to specialist doctors and primary care physicians.

Moreover, colds and allergies can also cause nasal congestions. In such circumstances, saline nasal washing can help clean your nasal passages by washing away allergens, mucus, and other debris, while moistening the mucous membranes.

Why is saline nasal washing necessary?

Saline nasal washing helps remove allergens, germs, bacteria, and viruses from the nasal cavity. It is a nasal hygiene practice that cleanses the nasal passage with a saline solution made of salt and sterilized water. Regularly following nasal washing can lower your chances of getting serious nasal complications and reduce invasive and risky treatments. And with nasal sprays like Otrivin Breathe Clean, you can conveniently practise nasal washing every day.

Nasal irrigation is found to be an effective adjunctive therapy for allergic rhinitis. It promotes mucociliary clearance by moisturising the nasal cavity and removing encrusted material and can help treat nasal congestion from colds and allergies.

How to go about saline nasal washing?

As per the National Library of Medicine (NCBI), medical experts suggest incorporating saline nasal washing using a saline solution - spray or liquid as an adjuvant therapy to treat upper respiratory conditions.

The historical or traditional way of doing saline nasal washing requires a clean and sterilised syringe or medical bottle with a saline solution consisting of sodium chloride and sodium bicarbonate. This method has been followed in India for ages. However, if not done correctly or if the solution concentration is not right, it can cause irritation and stinging and even lead to serious infections. Therefore, a safe, convenient and easy way of doing saline nasal washing is by using a nasal spray like Otrivin Breathe Clean.

Why use a nasal spray?

A spray like Otrivin Breathe Clean makes saline nasal washing safe and quick. It gently cleanses the nasal cavity during a cold or allergic condition, washes out excess particles like pollen and dust and soothes the nasal passage. The natural glycerin present in it moisturizes the nose. Also, it is very easy to use since it just needs to be sprayed directly into the nose and comes with an aerosol spray for greater coverage of the nasal passage.

Disclaimer: The article is sponsored by GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare with the intention of sharing information and not for advising consumers on therapy. GSK does not approve or recommend the use of medicine in any way other than what is approved. Thus should not be considered as a substitute for medical advice. Please consult a health care practitioner for more details.

