Salim Khan Health Update: Why Suddenly Elevated Blood Pressure Is Dangerous? Know When It Can Lead To Brain Haemorrhage

Following a sharp spike in high blood pressure, Salman Khan's father was put in a ventilator support at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital. Reports suggest that he remains in stable condition.

Salim Khan Health Update: Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on February 17, after he felt 'giddy'. According to reports, the 90-year-old veteran was put on ventilator support after he was diagnosed with a blood clot due to high blood pressure. While this tragic news raised concerns for Salman Khan's father, the good news is that he is now stable and under close medical observation.

Salim Khan Health Update

Initial reports indicated that Salim Khan experienced a sharp spike in blood pressure, which resulted in internal bleeding on the right side of his brain. Reports now suggest that the veteran screenwriter is in stable condition following a DSA procedure. At the time, Dr. Jalil Parkar told the media, "There was minimal brain haemorrhage. A procedure called DSA was done today morning. No surgery was required. He is still on ventilator. By tomorrow hopefully, he will be off ventilator. Keeping in mind the age, the time of recovery is more. He's fine, he's stable... All in all, he's doing quite well."

Why Suddenly Elevated Blood Pressure Is Dangerous?

A sudden increase in blood pressure known as a hypertensive spike creates life-threatening risks because it exerts excessive force on essential body parts. Dr. Bipeenchandra Bhamre, Consultant Cardiac Surgeon at H.N Reliance Foundation Hospitaland Research Centre, Mumbai, explains, "A sudden blood pressure increase will result in blood vessel damage throughout the brain, heart and kidney system. The patients face increased possibilities of experiencing stroke, heart attack, heart failure and kidney damage. High blood pressure causes some individuals to experience severe headache together with chest pain, breathlessness, blurred vision and fainting."

The sudden blood pressure increase requires immediate medical assistance according to established medical procedures. Dr. Bhamre advises, "Patients should seek medical help immediately when their blood pressure exceeds normal levels according to their doctor because they need emergency treatment for their condition. Your health priorities require you to maintain blood pressure control at this moment. Remain attentive to your surroundings because it will help you stay secure."

How High Blood Pressure Can Lead To Brain Haemorrhage?

Sudden blood pressure spikes can also increase your chance of developing deadly risks because they generate excessive pressure that damages fragile brain blood vessels. Dr. Pankaj Agarwal, Director of Neurology, Stroke and Neurocritical care at Gleneagles Hospital Parel, Mumbai, states that a sudden blood pressure rise can cause a brain haemorrhage when it pushes a weak blood vessel beyond its limits. "The condition produces sudden extreme headaches which lead to vomiting and left side weakness and disorientation and loss of awareness," Dr. Agarwal advises. "Timely medical intervention serves as the most effective method to enhance patient life quality because high blood pressure results in increased stroke and permanent brain damage. People must maintain their blood pressure at safe levels."

Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.