Salim Khan Health Update: Salman Khan’s Father in ICU After Brain Hemorrhage; Doctor Explains the Critical Condition

Salman Khan's father, Salim Khan, is currently admitted to the ICU. The veteran scriptwriter reportedly suffered a brain hemorrhage. WHile giving a major health update about his health, Aamir Khan said Salim Khan's health was improving as he continued to receive updates from the family. The veteran screenwriter remained in the ICU at Lilavati Hospital after a brain haemorrhage.

Salim Khan Health

Salim Khan Health Updates: Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan is currently admitted to the ICU after suffering a minor brain haemorrhage on February 17. As per reports, his condition is stable, howeverm recovery will take time. He underwent a medical procedure earlier this month. Dr Jalil D Parkar, who is part of the team treating him, had said last week that the screenwriter suffered a 'minimal' brain haemorrhage. It has since been treated, and he remains on ventilator support as a precaution, with his condition described as stable. The doctors have not shared further updates, keeping the family's privacy in mind.

"There was no surgery performed. It was a procedure we usually do. Yes, he had a brain haemorrhage, which was very minimal, and did not require any surgical intervention. There was no need for any surgery," he said, adding that the haemorrhage was "very minimal."

Aamir Khan Shares Latest Health Updates of Salim Khan, Says....

In the latest, renowned Bollywood actor Aamir Khan spoke to media about Salim Khan's latest health update. He said - "While interacting with the media, Aamir said, "Main Salim sahab se milne gaya tha, hum sab dua kar rahe hain ki voh jaldi se theek ho jaayen. Kyunki voh ICU mein the, main unse personally nahi mil paya. Unke family ke saath main baitha tha. (I went to meet Salim Sahab, and we are all praying that he recovers soon. Could not meet him personally since he was in the ICU. I sat with the family.)," Aamir said."

He further added, "Jo mujhe Alvira ji bata rahi hai, har roz unki health improve ho rahi hai. Hum sab prarthna kar rahe hain ki voh jaldi ghar aa jaayen aur unki health bhi wapas aa jaaye. (Alvira ji tells me every day that his health is improving. We are all praying that he returns home soon and that his health is fully restored)."

We reached out to doctors to understand how a fatal brain hemorrhage can affect the brain cells and what it can do to a man in his 90s.

Life After Brain Hammorheige: Neurologist Explains

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Apuroopa Jannabhatla, Consultant - Neurologist, SPARSH Hospital, Yeswanthpur, Bangalore, said, "A brain hemorrhage is a serious neurological emergency, but with timely treatment and structured rehabilitation, many patients can regain functional independence."

You may like to read

Talking about the recovery time phase, Dr Jannabhatla said, "Recovery after a brain hemorrhage varies depending on the affected brain area, severity of bleeding, and how quickly medical intervention was provided."

What Are The Critical Post Brain Hammorheige Complications?

Patients may experience challenges such as weakness, speech difficulty, memory issues, or emotional changes during recovery. Rehabilitation involving physiotherapy, speech therapy, and cognitive training plays a crucial role in restoring abilities and improving quality of life. Equally important is managing risk factors like uncontrolled blood pressure, diabetes, smoking, and stress to prevent recurrence.

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

Explaining the road ahead, Dr Jannabhatla highlighted that family support and psychological counseling also significantly influence recovery outcomes. Public awareness is essential because recognizing early warning signs sudden severe headache, weakness on one side, confusion, or loss of consciousness can save lives. Long-term follow-up with neurologists ensures safer recovery and reduces future complications."