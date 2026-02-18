Salim Khan Health Update: Salman Khan’s Father Suffers Blood Clot Due To High Blood Pressure, Early Warning Signs To Watch

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Salman Khan's father and veteran screenwriter, Salim Khan, has recently been in the news due to health concerns. According to reports, Salim Khan was admitted to the hospital after he suddenly felt dizzy. It was later found that he had a blood clot caused by a sudden spike in blood pressure, drawing attention to a health issue that often goes unnoticed until it becomes serious.
As per the latest updates, Salim Khan's health condition is 'stable', but he is still on a ventilator support as a safety backup. He is in the ICU and is recovering. He is doing better now; recovery is slow due to his age. Dr Jalil Parkar, who is currently overseeing his treatment, confirmed that Salim Khan was shifted to the ICU and that a specialised team of doctors attended to him.
A blood clot in the brain (ischemic stroke) or bleeding in the brain (hemorrhagic stroke) is a serious medical emergency. Without timely treatment, both conditions may cause damage to the brain tissue within only a few minutes. It is important to identify these symptoms in order to save a life and avoid disability in the long term.
According to Dr Neha Kapoor, Neurologist, Associate Director and HOD Neurology, Asian Hospital, "By the time blood clots or bleeding in the brain occur, people are in most cases given some rather insignificant warning signs that they overlook. It leads to the form of a sudden and severe headache that is usually reported to be the worst headache one ever experienced particularly when it comes without a clear cause. Sudden weakness or numbness on one side of the body, including on the face, arm or leg, is another important indication that may indicate the disruption of blood flow in the brain. Difficulty with speech or vision is the third significant symptom that can include slurred words, confusion, blurred vision or sudden loss of vision in one eye."
Here are three major symptoms that could signal a clot or bleeding in the brain:
Among the most frequent red lights associated with bleeding in the brain, a sudden but extremely severe headache is considered to be one of the most frequent ones. It has been referred to as the worst in the life of many patients.
This type of headache may:
One of the classic signs observed of a brain clot or stroke is weakness or numbness that does not occur in both sides of the body. This may involve:
You can observe that the smile of the individual appears asymmetrical or that he has difficulty gripping things. This occurs in such a manner that a clot or a bleed blocks the blood supply to certain regions of the head which manage movement.
Physicians frequently mention the FAST test as a way of identifying stroke symptoms:
In case all these signs occur abruptly, it is an emergency.
Talking, remembering, and comprehending are all brain functions. These functions can be easily impacted when there is a disruption of blood flow. Warning signs include:
One might seem lost or may not be able to answer simple questions. Although these symptoms may be temporary and even a few minutes of these symptoms might disappear, they cannot be overlooked.
Some causes predispose brain clots or bleeding include:
It is possible to greatly decrease risk by means of regular health check-ups, monitoring blood pressure and sugar levels.
"These symptoms may be immediate or may advance with time and this should not be dismissed as exhaustion or stress. Significant progress in brain injury is possible through early detection and early treatment and intervention, and by taking this action, the development of irreversible brain damage can be diminished to a smaller extent with better outcomes," the doctor added.
Do not wait, in case any of these three symptoms suddenly appear to you or a person near you. Dial the emergency number. Early intervention has the ability to restore the flow of blood, create a limit to the quantity of brain damage and enhance recovery.
Publicity regarding the health conditions of people in high positions such as Salim Khan, makes us remember that everyone should take care of their brain health no matter their age. Being aware of such initial symptoms might be the difference between restoration and severe complications. In the case of the brain, a minute really counts.
Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.
