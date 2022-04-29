Salim Ghouse, Shahrukh Khan's Koyla Co-Actor Dies of Cardiac Arrest: 5 Signs Your Heart Isn't Working Well

Bollywood Actors Salim Ghouse Dies of Cardiac Arrest

Cardiac arrest is marked by an abrupt loss of heart function in a person who may or may not has been diagnosed with heart disease.

Bollywood actor Salim Ghouse breathed his last on Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest in Mumbai. He was 70. The actor's last rites were performed early on Thursday morning. Vivaan Shah, Sharib Hashmi and several actors from the industry took to Twitter to pay respect to the veteran actor. Ghouse is a known face in the industry for his performances in TV shows like "Bharat Ek Khoj" as well as films such as "Sardari Begum" and "Soldier".

Talking to the media, a source close to the actor's family said that Ghouse complained of chest pain on Wednesday night and was rushed to the city-based Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. "We took him to the hospital as he was not feeling well. He passed away this morning," the family member said.

Cardiac Arrest: A Silent Killer

Cardiac arrest is one of the leading causes of death worldwide. The condition is marked by an abrupt loss of heart function in a person who may or may not has been diagnosed with heart disease. Doctors say that a cardiac arrest can also come on suddenly or in the wake of other symptoms. Cardiac arrest is often fatal if appropriate steps aren't taken immediately. Therefore, a cardiac arrest is often called a 'silent killer'.

TRENDING NOW

5 Signs Your Heart Isn't Working Well

Your heart is one of the most important organs of your body. However, many things can occur to this organ which can lead to serious health concerns. Some of the warning signs that your heart is not working well are -

Chest pain Fainting or severe weakness Rapid or irregular heartbeat associated with shortness of breath Chest pain or fainting Sudden, severe shortness of breath and Coughing up white or pink, foamy mucus

So, never miss out on the above-mentioned symptoms, as they are a sign that there is an impending cardiac arrest, and it requires immediate attention.

(With inputs from agencies)

You may like to read

RECOMMENDED STORIES