Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement From Badminton: Olympic Medallist Retires After Years of Battling Knee Injury -'Can’t Push It Anymore'

Saina Nehwal Retirement: Indian badminton icon and Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal announced her retirement from competitive badminton on Monday, saying her body cannot cope with the physical demands of the fast-paced sport. This comes two years after the sports icon suffered a chronic knee injury during a match. Nehwal last played at the top level at the 2023 Singapore Open.

The 2012 London Olympic bronze medallist announced it on a podcast. Explaining her health condition, the sport icon said - "I had stopped playing two years back. I actually felt that I entered the sport on my own terms and left on my own terms, so there was no need to announce it".

While her sudden decision to retire from the badminton world has left her fans saddened, it has also highlighted one of the often-ignored topics -Chronic sports injuries and their scars that leave the sports personalities dealing with lifetime health issues.

"If you are not capable of playing anymore, that's it. It's fine," she added. The former World No. 1 said her decision came amid severe generation of her knee, which made sustained high-intensity training impossible. She further added, "Your cartiledge has totally degenerated, you have arthritis, that's what my parents needed to know that, my coaches needed to know that, and I just told them, 'Now probably I can't do it anymore, it is difficult'."

Let's learn how such injuries can leave athletes dealing with lifetime health issues and understand the recovery process.

Saina Nehwal Knee Injury: How Bad Is It? Doctor Explains

Let us understand what makes this sport so strainful for the body. To begin with, badminton is a high-impact sport that places enormous strain on the knees due to:

Lunges that requires proper knee movement Jumping and landing during training sessions Quick direction changes Frequent foot movement for the sport

Even though, the athlete didn't share many details about her current knee injury, she had earlier revealed that she was suffering from chronic knee issues, including cartilage damage and ligament stress, common among professional badminton players. According to the sports experts, for an athlete competing at the highest level for over a decade, micro-injuries can accumulate, eventually turning into chronic, degenerative damage.

Saina Nehwal Injury: How Long Will It Take For Her To Recover Completely?

When it comes to the recovery part, these injuries can take time to recover completely and help the sports personalities play like before. Muscle strain, cartilage and ligament injuries can limit the blood flow within the body - leaving the individual deal with other seirous health complications as well. In case of such serious injuries, sports personalities are usually sent to rehab where they undergo health checkups, practice focused exercises that can help strengthen their muscles, such as the quadriceps, hamstrings, and calves to reduce stress on the knee joint.

In severe cases, procedures such as arthroscopy or cartilage repair may be recommended. While surgery can reduce pain, it does not always restore an athlete's ability to perform at peak level.

Nehwal also revealed that she was diagnosed with arthritis in her knees and that her cartilage has worn away - which also made it difficult for her body to sustain strain during high-intensity training sessions.

