Easy Ways To Throw Up - 7 Safe Tried and Tested Ways to Induce Vomiting

Easy ways to throw up safely.

Normally, vomiting is a sign that something has gone wrong in our body. It could be as innocuous as a reaction to spoilt food or something more serious like poisoning or cancer. But sometimes, vomiting needs to be induced in order to cure a nasty case of hangover or a bad episode of acidity. Many people also experience great relief after expelling the contents of their stomach. However, forcibly inducing vomiting can sometimes lead to bleeding and injuries to your throat. Whether it is a throbbing migraine or a hangover you are looking to cure, try these techniques that will help you throw up safely. Find out what are the safest foods to consume after vomiting.

Have plenty of water: It is always easier to vomit when you have a full stomach. Having enough water eases the strain on your stomach, oesophagus and throat while throwing up. Water also helps in diluting the stomach contents for easy expulsion. However, do not throw up immediately after drinking; it's wise to wait for 10 minutes before you do so.

Use a tongue cleaner: Remember how we gag every time we use the tongue cleaner? That's the pharyngeal reflex which gets triggered when something touches the back part of the tongue, the roof of the mouth, the tonsils or the uvula. Run the cleaner over your tongue three to four times all the way from the root of the tongue to the front part. This will definitely make you throw up.

Use fingers: The easiest way to trigger a gag reflex is by sticking your fingers inside the throat. Clean your hands thoroughly before you start and simply stick your index and middle finger into your throat. In no time, you will start gagging and throwing up. Even if it doesn't work immediately, desist from using more than two fingers at a time or shoving your fingers in your throat roughly.

Picture someone vomiting: How many times have you resisted the urge to throw up after seeing someone else vomit? Just the sight or the sound of retching is enough to send us rushing to the nearest bathroom. So play a video on YouTube or google images of people vomiting to throw up faster.

Gargle warm water: Another easy way to trigger nausea is by gargling warm water. Keep gargling for at least 10 seconds at a stretch; the gurgling activity at the back of the mouth brings forth the gag reflex.

Spin around: As children, we loved to amuse ourselves by spinning round and round. But remember feeling nauseous immediately afterwards? If nothing else works, spin around in circles till you feel dizzy. Be sure to not injure yourself in the process.

Use your memories: Remembering instances from your past when you threw up or thinking about something disgusting can also make you feel nauseous. Maybe it was the unpleasant smell of a medicine you took as a child or a disgusting sight that is etched in your mind, draw upon your own memories to bring forth the gag reflex.

Remember that vomiting should be induced only when it is necessary. Frequent episodes of vomiting can be erosive to the enamel of the teeth and can cause injuries to the throat and the oesophagus.