Blood Transfusion is still the lifeline for millions of people around the world because there is no alternative to that. Annually millions of people require blood transfusion for various reasons. Therefore the safety of blood products remains the primary responsibility of every transfusion center. The basic principles of blood safety are safe blood donors a responsible blood transfusion service that can ensure appropriate and safe processing and testing of blood and appropriate use of blood. This is the aim of celebrating World Blood Donor Day every year on 14th June to increased awareness towards the need for safe blood and