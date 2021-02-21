Russia has confirmed the first case of human infection with the avian influenza A(H5N8) virus or bird flu in the world a Russian sanitary official announced on Saturday. Scientists have isolated the genetic material of this bird flu virus in seven workers of a poultry farm in south Russia where an outbreak among fowls was reported in December said Anna Popova head of the country's consumer rights and human well-being watchdog Rospotrebnadzor the Xinhua news agency reported. All the necessary measures were taken immediately to protect humans and animals and the infection did not spread further she told a briefing.