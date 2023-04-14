Rumination Syndrome: What Causes Some People To Regurgitate Food That Have Just Consumed?

Rumination syndrome is a condition in which some people regurgitate undigested food from their stomach. Let us find out what causes people to do this.

Have you heard of rumination syndrome? This is a condition that some people suffer from. Due to this syndrome, people unintentionally spit up food that has not been digested yet. This is follow by chewing it again and then they either swallow it or spit it out. This can happen repeatedly to some people. The food that they regurgitate from the stomach is of course undigested and it does not taste acidic or abnormal. Let us be clear on the fact that it is not vomit but just undigested food. It can happen as frequently as after eating each meal during the day.

There are some treatments available to treat this condition. Such as:

Behavioral therapy: teaching them how to breathe from the diaphragm so that they do not regurgitate the food.

Medications: The other way to by medicating patients.

Is This An Eating Disorder?

Experts have linked this disorder with other eating disorders especially bulimia nervosa. But, they are still unclear about how they are linked. Apparently, not enough research has been conducted on this condition.

Regurgitation isn't caused by a medical condition, such as a gastrointestinal disorder.

Recurrent regurgitation of food for at least a one-month period. Regurgitated food may be spit out, re-chewed, or re-swallowed.

When regurgitation occurs alongside another intellectual or developmental disorder, symptoms are severe enough to require medical assistance.

Regurgitation doesn't always occur in relation to another eating disorder, such as anorexia nervosa, binge-eating disorder, or bulimia nervosa.

Causes Of Rumination Syndrome

The action of regurgitation is not intentional, says experts. However, the process and action that allows the food from the stomach to regurgitate might be a learnt action. A person suffering from this disorder most likely has never learnt the normal process of keeping the stomach muscles relaxed, especially after eating a meal. Contracting the diaphragm muscles can lead to regurgitation. Experts do mention that ,ore research is needed to better understand this condition.