Rotavirus cases surge in US: Why babies and toddlers face highest risk and how parents can protect them

Rotavirus cases are rising in the US, putting babies and toddlers at risk. Know symptoms, dangers, and simple ways parents can protect their children.

The increasing cases of rotavirus in the United States have been a cause of concern among health experts particularly among babies and toddlers who are the most susceptible to the highly contagious infection. Rotavirus is a major cause of severe diarrhoea among young children and can result in dehydration when it is not addressed promptly. As a parent, it is important to know the dangers, symptoms and how to prevent it.

Why babies and toddlers are at higher risk?

According to Dr N. Varsha Monica Reddy, the Consultant Pediatric Neurologist in Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, "Infants and toddlers are more likely to have severe complications due to rotavirus. Especially at risk are babies and toddlers, who may experience severe cases of dehydration, be hospitalised, and even lose their lives due to this highly contagious virus. The cases have recently increased and this shows the necessity of increased awareness and prevention."

How rotavirus spreads easily among children?

Rotavirus is easily transmitted by contaminated surfaces, toys, food and even dirty hands. Being young children, they often place objects in their mouth, so the risks of infection are high. Though the virus is likely to peak during colder seasons, it may also be active all year round unless proper hygiene is observed.

Common symptoms parents should not ignore

"Rotavirus infection can have a sudden onset of initial symptoms, which can include watery diarrhoea, vomiting, fever and irritability. When such symptoms are not taken care of in children below the age of two, they may develop rapidly, leading to dehydration. Symptoms that parents need to be sensitive to include dry mouth, crying without tears, and a decreased number of wet diapers. These are signs of dehydration and have to be addressed by a doctor urgently," the doctor added.

Importance of rotavirus vaccination for infants

Vaccination is one of the most powerful methods to help children avoid severe rotavirus infection. Oral vaccines (Rotarix or RotaTeq) are usually administered at the age of 2, 4 and 6 months. The vaccines offer approximately 85 98% protection against severe disease, which is an important measure to protect a child's health. Doctors strongly encourage parents to follow the vaccination schedule on time.

Simple hygiene practices to prevent infection

Besides immunisation, good hygiene is an important aspect of prevention. Washing hands with soap and water, particularly when changing diapers and before feeding, can help prevent infection. Toys, surfaces and feeding areas should also be cleaned and sanitised regularly. Avoiding the sharing of utensils and maintaining clean food preparation areas are simple yet effective practices to reduce the spread of the virus.

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To some extent, breastfeeding may be protective as it provides natural antibodies that support a baby's immune system. However, specialists underline that it cannot replace vaccination. It should be regarded as an added layer of protection, not a substitute.

Prevention is key to protecting children

The recent increase in rotavirus cases is a wake-up call that prevention is better than cure. Parents can play a vital role in reducing their child's risk of severe illness by staying aware of vaccination schedules, maintaining hygiene and ensuring timely immunisation.

If your child shows any symptoms of rotavirus or signs of dehydration, do not delay seeking medical assistance. Timely treatment can significantly improve recovery and prevent complications. Parents are advised to consult their paediatrician to ensure proper care and guidance.

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