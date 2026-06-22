Rod Stewart's onstage dizziness scare sparks health questions: What doctor says about the symptom

After Rod Stewart experienced dizziness during a performance, doctor explains what may trigger the symptom, when it could signal an underlying condition and when medical attention is needed.

Medically Verified By: Dr. Amit Prakash Singh

Rod Stewart. (Image: Instagram)

Rod Stewart's performance in Utah caused a stir among his fans because he appeared to be struggling to maintain his composure on stage and required an oxygen tank. The 81-year-old music legend looked uncomfortable during his live performance at the Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre in West Valley City as shown in videos obtained by a leading media outlet.

Stewart was seen leaning on musical instruments, barriers and a pole on the side of the stage as he continued to entertain the audience. While the situation was troubling the singer was able to keep his sense of humour and is said to have joked with the concert patrons that he almost fainted. Eventually Stewart finished the program in a chair. The cause of this episode is not currently known but the falling incident has brought issues of dizziness and lightheadedness to the forefront especially in older people.

BREAKING... Singer Rod Stewart in bad shape during last night's concert in Utah. Had to hold on to piano, props just to stand. Almost fell over while being given OXYGEN on stage. Had to sit rest of show. #RodStewart@rodstewartpic.twitter.com/unYX0gNJSQ Steve Norris (@SteveNorrisTV) June 21, 2026

What causes dizziness?

Dizziness is a general word that is used to describe a variety of feelings including dizziness, weak heartbeat, lightheadedness or weakness. According to healthcare professionals the symptom can occur for many different reasons including dehydration, low blood pressure, inner ear problems, infection, side effects of medication, heart disease or other medical issues.

There is no official statement as to why Stewart needed oxygen support but experts claim that the venue's elevation is a factor where West Valley City is located at about 4300' elevation which could impact the oxygen levels of certain people especially those who have pre-existing medical conditions or are elderly.

Dizziness is not something to ignore

Dr. Amit Prakash Singh, Consultant of Internal Medicine at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi said that dizziness is a symptom which is why it should always be assessed in the context of an individual's health. "Dizziness may be caused by dehydration, fatigue, lack of food or simply standing too long but it can also be a symptom of more serious problems like heart rhythm problems, blood pressure changes, anaemia, ear problems or neurological issues," Dr. Singh continued. "Ensure to seek immediate medical attention when dizziness is accompanied by shortness of breath, chest pain, confusion, fainting, weakness on one side of the body or difficulty speaking. Older adults should particularly be cautious as this may increase the risk of falling and injuring themselves."

Symptoms associated with dizziness

Here are some common symptoms associated with dizziness which you should be aware of for better health:

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Lightheaded or faint

Imbalance, loss of balance or unsteadiness

Blurred vision

Nausea or vomiting

Sweating

Rapid heartbeat

Shortness of breath

Weakness or fatigue

Headache

Dr. Singh suggests drinking plenty of fluids, no drastic position changes, frequent feeding and medical advice for symptoms that persist or recur. Stewart is currently in stable condition but the incident is a reminder of the fact that dizziness should not be brushed aside especially if it is sudden or has other worrisome symptoms.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional for diagnosis, treatment or concerns about any health symptoms.