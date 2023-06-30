Robotic Knee Replacement: How Is It Transforming Patient's Recovery?

Robotic knee replacement has the potential to enhance patient outcomes by offering a more precise and accurate treatment with shorter recovery times and a lower risk of complications.

Technological advancements have been a tremendous ally to humanity in this modern period. Almost every business adopts cutting-edge technology, and the health industry is no different. Moreover, advanced robotics is an eminent option to provide highly accurate and satisfying outcomes.

Activities Of Daily Living

Today, almost 90% of the population experience knee pain at least once in their lifetime. The knee is weight-bearing and a functional joint subjected to multidirectional forces in our ADLs (Activities of Daily Living), so it is prone to injuries and degeneration. Our knee relies on a well-tuned system of bones, ligaments, cartilage, muscles, and nerves when walking, squatting, or standing motionless. If any of the knee joints are damaged due to an accident, arthritis, or another medical condition, we may need knee surgery. However, if you're seeking an ideal treatment that will allow you to live a healthy and pleasant life, robotic knee replacement is an excellent alternative.

Robotic Assisted Operations

Robotic Knee replacement is a surgical method to change damaged knee joints with artificial implants with the help of cutting-edge technology. Robotic-assisted operations provide higher accuracy and can result in shorter recovery periods and better outcomes. Dr Himanshu Gupta, MS. MCh Orth Specialized in Joint Replacement, Arthroscopy, and Sports Injury from AmiCare Hospital, explains how robotic knee replacement improves soft tissue balance and perfect joint alignment in more difficult instances.

Highly Precise And Accurate: CT scans are required to assess the patient's bone structure before surgery. This allows surgeons to determine the size of the implant and the amount of bone that needs to be replaced. The procedure creates no hassle because all undesired complications have been eliminated. This enables patients to obtain exact and accurate results. Reduced Unwanted Risks: Unlike conventional knee replacement approaches, the treatment minimises the chances of life-threatening complications. Robotics allows for reduced blood loss during therapy because of modest alterations in soft tissues and ligaments. This reduces the likelihood of excessive swelling and inflammation in the treated region. Less Recovery Time with Better Outcomes: Patients recover more quickly and efficiently because fewer changes to the bones and tissues around the injured region occur. Furthermore, it is a long-term therapy for arthritis since precisely placed implants are trouble-free and can endure for years.

Overall

Robotic knee replacement has the potential to enhance patient outcomes by offering a more precise and accurate treatment with shorter recovery times and a lower risk of complications. However, not all patients may be candidates for this type of surgery, and individual outcomes and the number of knee injuries.

